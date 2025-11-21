New year, new zones at the Rand Show 2026

The Rand Show 2026 is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience as South Africa’s biggest showcase of fun, family entertainment, shopping, culture, and creativity from 2 to 6 April 2026.

The Rand Show 2026 steps into a vibrant new chapter filled with imagination, discovery, and next-level entertainment for visitors of all ages as the event brings a fresh wave of new attractions alongside returning favourites – creating a vibrant five-day festival atmosphere with something for everyone.

Hall 8 will once again transform into a magical children’s world, with a brand-new themed kids’ activation for young visitors. The new theme will be revealed in January and promises to deliver another unforgettable experience for families.

Hall 7 becomes home to The Market Place, now expanded with 150 curated stalls from a leading market partner, alongside the all-new Township Economy Pavilion, creating a bustling retail destination for fashion, décor, lifestyle and handmade goods. This iconic hall introduces new activations, including the Bridal Fair and Matric Fair, featuring a fashion ramp, live shows, and competitions.

For tech lovers and gamers, Hall 9 introduces a new Tech and Gaming Arena, bringing AI showcases, VR, gaming areas, anime and geek culture, robotics, coding and chess – a dynamic new space designed for the next generation of creators and innovators.

Hall 6 has been restructured into easy-to-navigate zoned retail districts, offering focused shopping categories across home and decor, beauty, fashion, furniture, automotive, and more, making the visitor journey smoother and more engaging.

Adding a playful new creative outlet, Messy Masterpieces invites visitors to relax and paint their own artwork. No experience needed, just enthusiasm and imagination.

In another exciting announcement for the new year, a major American restaurant chain will officially launch at the Rand Show 2026, accompanied by a celebrity appearance that is expected to draw significant attention. The name remains under embargo until final confirmation.

Visitors can also look forward to a jam-packed line-up featuring:

Local and international artists lighting up the stage



A buzzing funfair filled with adrenaline-pumping rides



Shopping galore – from artisanal treasures to the latest innovations



Delicious food experiences that celebrate South African flavours



Creative exhibitions, competitions, and show specials



Activities and experiences designed for kids, teens, and adults alike

Whether you’re a family looking for fun, a foodie ready to explore new tastes, a trend-hunter, or an adventurer seeking thrills, the Rand Show 2026 promises a refreshed and unforgettable experience for all.

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready to experience South Africa’s ultimate show!

2 to 6 April 2026 | Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

For more information, exhibitor details and ticket announcements, visit www.randshow.co.za.



