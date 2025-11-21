Trending
New year, new zones at the Rand Show 2026
The Rand Show 2026 steps into a vibrant new chapter filled with imagination, discovery, and next-level entertainment for visitors of all ages as the event brings a fresh wave of new attractions alongside returning favourites – creating a vibrant five-day festival atmosphere with something for everyone.
Hall 8 will once again transform into a magical children’s world, with a brand-new themed kids’ activation for young visitors. The new theme will be revealed in January and promises to deliver another unforgettable experience for families.
Hall 7 becomes home to The Market Place, now expanded with 150 curated stalls from a leading market partner, alongside the all-new Township Economy Pavilion, creating a bustling retail destination for fashion, décor, lifestyle and handmade goods. This iconic hall introduces new activations, including the Bridal Fair and Matric Fair, featuring a fashion ramp, live shows, and competitions.
For tech lovers and gamers, Hall 9 introduces a new Tech and Gaming Arena, bringing AI showcases, VR, gaming areas, anime and geek culture, robotics, coding and chess – a dynamic new space designed for the next generation of creators and innovators.
Hall 6 has been restructured into easy-to-navigate zoned retail districts, offering focused shopping categories across home and decor, beauty, fashion, furniture, automotive, and more, making the visitor journey smoother and more engaging.
Adding a playful new creative outlet, Messy Masterpieces invites visitors to relax and paint their own artwork. No experience needed, just enthusiasm and imagination.
In another exciting announcement for the new year, a major American restaurant chain will officially launch at the Rand Show 2026, accompanied by a celebrity appearance that is expected to draw significant attention. The name remains under embargo until final confirmation.
Visitors can also look forward to a jam-packed line-up featuring:
- Local and international artists lighting up the stage
- A buzzing funfair filled with adrenaline-pumping rides
- Shopping galore – from artisanal treasures to the latest innovations
- Delicious food experiences that celebrate South African flavours
- Creative exhibitions, competitions, and show specials
- Activities and experiences designed for kids, teens, and adults alike
Whether you’re a family looking for fun, a foodie ready to explore new tastes, a trend-hunter, or an adventurer seeking thrills, the Rand Show 2026 promises a refreshed and unforgettable experience for all.
Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready to experience South Africa’s ultimate show!
2 to 6 April 2026 | Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
For more information, exhibitor details and ticket announcements, visit www.randshow.co.za.
