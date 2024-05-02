Plan your best day out

Subscribe & Follow
Whether you're going for the entertainment, family fun, shopping, or action, the Rand Show 2025 has lots in store! With one ticket unlocking access to a full day of incredible experiences, now's the time to plan your visit and make the most of Joburg's best day out.
From 17 to 21 April 2025 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, the Rand Show offers something for every family member, and a great selection of attractions is completely free with your entry ticket!
Free activities you can't miss
Inside the spectacular Hall 8 Kids Zone, families can dive into a day filled with fun and wonder:
- Ocean Wanders is a virtual aquarium experience and interactive marine world adventure, complete with a glow-in-the-dark ocean tunnel, virtual sea creatures, beach sandcastle building, ocean creatures touch-and-feel stations, parent lounges and professional sand sculpting.
- The Kids Stage Spectacular features free live shows all day long with favourites like Magic Man of Atlanta, Dienkie and Doedels, Kristi the Cat, Pumpkin Finds Her Beat, Lolos, and Starfish and the Seahorse.
- Glow-in-the-Dark Golf and Face Painting – these creative, hands-on activities light up the fun.
- A Trampoline Park where the little ones can bounce off some energy.
- The SANDF featuring static displays in Hall 10.
- Public Sector Hall where key government departments, agencies, and public services come together under one roof to engage directly with the public.
Beyond the halls, visitors can enjoy:
- The Big Bounce: A massive inflatable jumping castle the size of a rugby field! It's free, it's epic, and it's fun, filled with obstacle courses, free fall areas and more.
- SAPS Parade and Balloon Giveaways – enjoy interactive moments on the Esplanade that bring smiles and create memories.
- The SANDF on Terrace 1, where visitors can see Navy and Army bands and flash mobs.
- Spin and Drift Stunt Shows – free to watch, and guaranteed to get your heart racing.
Adrenaline-Fuelled Activities
Looking for an extra thrill? Head to the Track and Helipad for high-octane fun:
- Drifting rides: Back seat ride R250 | Front seat ride R300 | High-powered drift taxi (back) R450 | High-powered drift taxi (front) R550 | Nissan 350Z Competition Car ride R550
- Helicopter Flips – just R200 for a bird's-eye view of the show and city.
With an extended Kids Zone, immersive Ocean Wanders, a co-located MamaMagic Baby Expo, bustling shopping halls, food trucks, street performers, fashion, games, and giveaways, the Rand Show 2025 is #thebestplacetobe this Easter.
Event details:
Dates: 17 to 21 April 2025
Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
Time: 9am to 7pm daily
Tickets: available at Ticketpro (from R90 for kids and pensioners; R120 for adults; R340 family package)
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
