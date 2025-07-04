Trending
Controversial Cape nuclear power plant gets green light
Environmentalists had appealed against the original 2017 authorisation for a new 4,000-megawatt nuclear power station being built at Duynefontein, close to the Koeberg plant near Cape Town that is currently the only existing commercial nuclear power in Africa.
"The granting of an environmental authorisation does not exempt an applicant from complying with any other applicable legal requirements or obtaining permits from other competent authorities," George said in a statement.
South Africa regards nuclear power as a critical part of its baseload energy mix as it diversifies away from coal-fired plants that supply the bulk of its electricity needs to more renewable energy sources.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Related
SANParks' new campaign aims to reinvigorate rhino population at Kruger 14 hours South Africa's ambitious plan to tackle plastic microbead pollution 1 day Exploring solutions to South Africa's costly electricity tariffs for businesses 1 day Circularity in the Cape: Wesgro launches CEO Guide 2 days Eskom's plants exceed 70% efficiency, ensuring stable winter supply 4 Aug 2025 #WomensMonth: Pele Energy Group's Melissa Wilkinson is redefining female leadership 4 Aug 2025