Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Event Stylist Johannesburg
Explore the great outdoors with the Caravan and Boating Exhibition at the Rand Show
The Caravan and Boating Exhibition brings together the best of the industry, from top-tier caravans and cutting-edge boating technology to expert insights and interactive experiences, creating an unforgettable showcase for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and anyone curious about exploring new horizons.
What visitors can look forward to
- State-of-the-art caravans and RVs: See the latest designs, from luxury models packed with amenities to off-road-ready campers built to conquer any terrain.
- Exquisite boats: Discover a variety of watercraft, including sleek speedboats, family-friendly pontoons, high-performance fishing boats, and jet skis for those seeking an adrenaline rush.
- Must-have gear and accessories: Find the latest gadgets and innovations to elevate your outdoor experience, including navigation tools, eco-friendly camping solutions, and portable cooking gear.
- Live demonstrations and expert talks: Learn from the pros with live caravan setups, boat maintenance tutorials, travel safety tips, and advice on planning unforgettable adventures.
- Interactive and family friendly activities: Throughout the exhibition, participants can engage in hands-on activities, enter fun competitions, and enjoy exciting giveaways.
This new activation is more than just a display; it's an opportunity to step into a world of possibilities. Whether planning your next road trip, dreaming of serene days on the water, or exploring new ways to enjoy the great outdoors, the Caravan and Boating Exhibition offers something for everyone.
As part of the broader Rand Show 2025 experience, this exciting new feature joins an impressive lineup of entertainment, retail, and activations, ensuring an unforgettable event for everyone.
Event details
Date: 17 to 21 April 2025
Time: 9am to 7pm daily
Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
Address: Corner Nasrec and Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091
- Explore the great outdoors with the Caravan and Boating Exhibition at the Rand Show27 Jan 14:05
- Early bird tickets go on sale for The Rand Show 202513 Dec 16:23
- Unforgettable family-friendly entertainment at The Rand Show12 Dec 13:54
- Johannesburg Expo Centre and the Rand Show celebrate milestone anniversaries04 Dec 14:24
- Rand Show 2025: The ultimate destination for both visitors and exhibitors22 Oct 10:25