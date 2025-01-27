Lifestyle Events
    Explore the great outdoors with the Caravan and Boating Exhibition at the Rand Show

    Issued by Rand Show
    27 Jan 2025
    In a series of new activations, the Rand Show, South Africa's most iconic consumer show, is expanding its offering for 2025 with the exciting Caravan and Boating Exhibition. Taking place from 17 to 21 April 2025 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, this addition will celebrate the thrill of outdoor living, travel, and exploration, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the ultimate adventure lifestyle.
    The Caravan and Boating Exhibition brings together the best of the industry, from top-tier caravans and cutting-edge boating technology to expert insights and interactive experiences, creating an unforgettable showcase for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and anyone curious about exploring new horizons.

    What visitors can look forward to

    • State-of-the-art caravans and RVs: See the latest designs, from luxury models packed with amenities to off-road-ready campers built to conquer any terrain.

    • Exquisite boats: Discover a variety of watercraft, including sleek speedboats, family-friendly pontoons, high-performance fishing boats, and jet skis for those seeking an adrenaline rush.

    • Must-have gear and accessories: Find the latest gadgets and innovations to elevate your outdoor experience, including navigation tools, eco-friendly camping solutions, and portable cooking gear.

    • Live demonstrations and expert talks: Learn from the pros with live caravan setups, boat maintenance tutorials, travel safety tips, and advice on planning unforgettable adventures.

    • Interactive and family friendly activities: Throughout the exhibition, participants can engage in hands-on activities, enter fun competitions, and enjoy exciting giveaways.

    This new activation is more than just a display; it's an opportunity to step into a world of possibilities. Whether planning your next road trip, dreaming of serene days on the water, or exploring new ways to enjoy the great outdoors, the Caravan and Boating Exhibition offers something for everyone.

    As part of the broader Rand Show 2025 experience, this exciting new feature joins an impressive lineup of entertainment, retail, and activations, ensuring an unforgettable event for everyone.

    Event details

    Date: 17 to 21 April 2025
    Time: 9am to 7pm daily
    Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
    Address: Corner Nasrec and Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

    Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketpro.

    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
