The ocean is coming to Joburg and making a big splash at The Rand Show 2025

From 17–21 April at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Ocean Wanders will transport families into a underwater virtual world with interactive exhibits, educational experiences, and marine-themed displays designed to inspire curiosity, while being a lot of fun.

A deep dive into adventure

Ocean Wanders offers a fusion of entertainment and education, making it a must-visit destination within The Rand Show. Visitors can look forward to:

Immersive ocean displays: Walk through mesmerising virtual marine-themed exhibits showcasing the diversity and magic of the underwater world.

Touch and Feel: Engage with hands-on activities that educate children and adults alike on marine life and the mysteries of the sea.

Glow-in-the-dark ocean tunnel: Step into an illuminated passage where glowing sea creatures and ocean landscapes come to life in a visual spectacle.

Parent-friendly lounges and refreshments: A comfortable retreat for parents looking to relax with their feet in the sand while keeping an eye on their little adventurers.

A high-energy DJ: will host the area, keeping the excitement going as mermaids and pirates guide kids through a treasure hunt.

Beach sand play areas: Dive into a world of creativity and fun, with interactive sand play areas, children they can dig, build, and discover hidden treasures. Adding to the magic, a professional sand artist will be sculpting stunning sea creatures, bringing the ocean-inspired theme to life.

The Kids Zone, featuring Ocean Wanders, is set to be an unforgettable adventure for little explorers. Children can get glow in dark face painting done, jump on trampolines, play glow in the dark golf, watch stage acts and entertainment, play in a soft play area, eat delicious candyfloss and more.

The Rand Show 2025 is offering an inspiring and fun-filled experience for families, educators, and ocean and beach enthusiasts alike.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketpro.



