The SANDF showcasing at the Rand Show 2025

A perennial favourite among showgoers, the SANDF's presence is both moving and inspiring – offering a unique opportunity for the public to engage with our armed forces and experience the discipline, capability, and human stories behind the uniform.

This year, the SANDF will deliver a full programme, with events and exhibitions that span both indoor and outdoor spaces.

What to expect from the SANDF at the Rand Show 2025

Indoor and outdoor static exhibitions An impressive showcase of military vehicles, equipment, uniforms, and technology. Manned by knowledgeable SANDF communicators from various services and divisions, this is an interactive experience designed to give visitors of all ages a real-world glimpse into life in the military.

Capability demonstration (VIP visitors' day) A thrilling highlight of the show with the SANDF in action as they demonstrate operational readiness and military capability in a live display for special guests and dignitaries.

Wreath laying and candle lighting ceremony A solemn and heartfelt tribute honouring fallen heroes and those currently serving. This powerful moment of remembrance is open to all attendees who wish to pay their respects.

Military music programme Visitors can enjoy live performances from various SANDF military bands throughout the week, combining musical excellence with military tradition.

"Flash mob" performances Expect the unexpected! Military band flash mobs will surprise and delight audiences around the showgrounds with energetic, spontaneous musical performances.

Launch of the SANDF's new podcast: "Defence in Focus" Experience the launch of a new digital platform that offers fresh insight into the SANDF – its people, missions, and values – giving South Africans a new way to stay connected to their defence force.

Arena events and closing ceremonyThe week will conclude with a celebratory certificate ceremony, recognising participation and excellence, bringing the SANDF's powerful Rand Show programme to a fitting close.

Whether you're fascinated by national defence, looking for a career in the military, or want to experience something truly patriotic, the SANDF's presence at the Rand Show 2025 is not to be missed.



