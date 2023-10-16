Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioDMASALevergyIMC ConferenceGreatstockMall of AfricaStonePromiseAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingSunshinegunTractor OutdoorMotherland OMNiYOUKNOW TechnologiesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

    The SANDF showcasing at the Rand Show 2025

    The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is set to captivate visitors once again at the Rand Show 2025, taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 17 to 21 April 2025.
    Issued by Rand Show
    8 Apr 2025
    8 Apr 2025
    The SANDF showcasing at the Rand Show 2025

    A perennial favourite among showgoers, the SANDF's presence is both moving and inspiring – offering a unique opportunity for the public to engage with our armed forces and experience the discipline, capability, and human stories behind the uniform.

    This year, the SANDF will deliver a full programme, with events and exhibitions that span both indoor and outdoor spaces.

    The SANDF showcasing at the Rand Show 2025
    The SANDF showcasing at the Rand Show 2025

    What to expect from the SANDF at the Rand Show 2025

    • Indoor and outdoor static exhibitions

      • An impressive showcase of military vehicles, equipment, uniforms, and technology. Manned by knowledgeable SANDF communicators from various services and divisions, this is an interactive experience designed to give visitors of all ages a real-world glimpse into life in the military.

    • Capability demonstration (VIP visitors' day)

      • A thrilling highlight of the show with the SANDF in action as they demonstrate operational readiness and military capability in a live display for special guests and dignitaries.

    • Wreath laying and candle lighting ceremony

      • A solemn and heartfelt tribute honouring fallen heroes and those currently serving. This powerful moment of remembrance is open to all attendees who wish to pay their respects.

    • Military music programme

      • Visitors can enjoy live performances from various SANDF military bands throughout the week, combining musical excellence with military tradition.

    • "Flash mob" performances

      • Expect the unexpected! Military band flash mobs will surprise and delight audiences around the showgrounds with energetic, spontaneous musical performances.

    • Launch of the SANDF's new podcast: "Defence in Focus"

      • Experience the launch of a new digital platform that offers fresh insight into the SANDF – its people, missions, and values – giving South Africans a new way to stay connected to their defence force.

    • Arena events and closing ceremony

      • The week will conclude with a celebratory certificate ceremony, recognising participation and excellence, bringing the SANDF's powerful Rand Show programme to a fitting close.

    Whether you're fascinated by national defence, looking for a career in the military, or want to experience something truly patriotic, the SANDF's presence at the Rand Show 2025 is not to be missed.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz