    Marketing & Media TV

    Dumisa channel announces powerful Easter programming line-up

    As the Easter season draws near, Dumisa Channel (DStv 340) is proud to present an inspiring Easter Takeover, celebrating the message of hope, redemption, and resurrection. Running from Monday, 14 April to Monday, 21 April, this spiritually enriching programming line-up is crafted to uplift hearts, unite communities in worship, and honour the sacred essence of Easter.
    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    8 Apr 2025
    8 Apr 2025
    Dumisa channel announces powerful Easter programming line-up

    Viewers can look forward to a meaningful week of praise and worship music, and preaching, with content that reflects Dumisa’s spirit as Ikhaya le ndumiso – the home of praise.

    The ultimate Easter worship experience

    14 – 21 April | 1pm Daily

    Celebrate the diversity of gospel music across Southern Africa in this daily worship show, featuring traditional hymns and songs from a range of denominations – maZion Apostolic, Methodist, IPCC, Catholic, maSione, and more.

    This is more than a music show—it’s a sacred journey of praise that draws believers into the true meaning of Easter.

    Kopano Easter special

    14 – 18 April | 3pm

    Experience unity in worship with this special series of televised church services that reflect the warmth and fellowship of Easter. Whether you’re gathered with loved ones or watching from afar, this is a celebration of togetherness in Christ.

    2023 - 2024 Easter specials – Back by popular demand

    14 – 17 April | 4pm

    By popular demand, we’re bringing back the powerful Easter Specials from 2023 to 2024. Revisit unforgettable moments of praise, impactful sermons, and transformative worship.

    2025 Easter special series

    Episode 1 – Commemorating the Passover

    Friday, 11 April | 4pm

    Begin your Easter journey with Reverend Dr. Malesedi as she delivers a stirring message on the events leading to the crucifixion of Christ. The episode ends with a worship session featuring the dynamic Isaac & The Mighty Messengers.

    Episode 2 – The seven words of Jesus

    Friday, 18 April | 4pm | Two-hour special

    Join Archbishop Odyssey Harvey and Reverend Lebohang Tube as they unpack the profound final words of Jesus on the cross. Expect soul-stirring performances from Ho Phethehile Church Choir, Duduza Serenade, and Mapula Monyepao in this powerful Good Friday presentation.

    Episode 3 – The events leading up to the resurrection

    Monday, 21 April | 4pm

    Celebrate the resurrection with Father Solly Mphela OFM, followed by an uplifting worship celebration led by a variety of choirs, including Cecilia Vaal Deanery Choir, Sancta Maria, Emmanuel Catholic Church Youth Choir, and more.

    Join us this Easter season

    Dumisa Channel invites all viewers to journey with us through the heart of Easter. Our curated Easter programming is a call to reflect, rejoice, and renew your faith through inspiring worship and heartfelt preaching.

    “The Dumisa Easter Takeover is a sacred invitation to draw closer to God through the power of music and ministry,” said Lerato Moseki, marketing manager at Dumisa. “We encourage families, communities, and individuals across South Africa to tune in and be part of this spiritual celebration.”

    Mark your calendars

    Set your reminders, gather your loved ones, and join us in worship from 14 to 21 April 2025 on DStv Channel 340. Let Dumisa guide your Easter journey as we celebrate the victory of the Cross and the hope of the Resurrection.

    About Dumisa channel

    Dumisa is South Africa’s leading faith-based television channel, broadcasting on DStv Channel 340. Rooted in spiritual tradition and dedicated to spreading the gospel through traditional Christian programming, Dumisa offers sermons, praise and worship sessions, gospel music, and inspirational teachings.

    With a commitment to enriching lives and building faith, Dumisa continues to serve as a trusted source of spiritual nourishment and celebration for viewers across South Africa and beyond.

    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
