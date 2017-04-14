Dumisa channel announces powerful Easter programming line-up

Top stories
Viewers can look forward to a meaningful week of praise and worship music, and preaching, with content that reflects Dumisa’s spirit as Ikhaya le ndumiso – the home of praise.
14 – 21 April | 1pm Daily
Celebrate the diversity of gospel music across Southern Africa in this daily worship show, featuring traditional hymns and songs from a range of denominations – maZion Apostolic, Methodist, IPCC, Catholic, maSione, and more.
This is more than a music show—it’s a sacred journey of praise that draws believers into the true meaning of Easter.
14 – 18 April | 3pm
Experience unity in worship with this special series of televised church services that reflect the warmth and fellowship of Easter. Whether you’re gathered with loved ones or watching from afar, this is a celebration of togetherness in Christ.
14 – 17 April | 4pm
By popular demand, we’re bringing back the powerful Easter Specials from 2023 to 2024. Revisit unforgettable moments of praise, impactful sermons, and transformative worship.
Friday, 11 April | 4pm
Begin your Easter journey with Reverend Dr. Malesedi as she delivers a stirring message on the events leading to the crucifixion of Christ. The episode ends with a worship session featuring the dynamic Isaac & The Mighty Messengers.
Friday, 18 April | 4pm | Two-hour special
Join Archbishop Odyssey Harvey and Reverend Lebohang Tube as they unpack the profound final words of Jesus on the cross. Expect soul-stirring performances from Ho Phethehile Church Choir, Duduza Serenade, and Mapula Monyepao in this powerful Good Friday presentation.
Monday, 21 April | 4pm
Celebrate the resurrection with Father Solly Mphela OFM, followed by an uplifting worship celebration led by a variety of choirs, including Cecilia Vaal Deanery Choir, Sancta Maria, Emmanuel Catholic Church Youth Choir, and more.
Dumisa Channel invites all viewers to journey with us through the heart of Easter. Our curated Easter programming is a call to reflect, rejoice, and renew your faith through inspiring worship and heartfelt preaching.
“The Dumisa Easter Takeover is a sacred invitation to draw closer to God through the power of music and ministry,” said Lerato Moseki, marketing manager at Dumisa. “We encourage families, communities, and individuals across South Africa to tune in and be part of this spiritual celebration.”
Set your reminders, gather your loved ones, and join us in worship from 14 to 21 April 2025 on DStv Channel 340. Let Dumisa guide your Easter journey as we celebrate the victory of the Cross and the hope of the Resurrection.
Dumisa is South Africa’s leading faith-based television channel, broadcasting on DStv Channel 340. Rooted in spiritual tradition and dedicated to spreading the gospel through traditional Christian programming, Dumisa offers sermons, praise and worship sessions, gospel music, and inspirational teachings.
With a commitment to enriching lives and building faith, Dumisa continues to serve as a trusted source of spiritual nourishment and celebration for viewers across South Africa and beyond.
