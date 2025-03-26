One Gospel Channel announces exciting Easter programming

One Gospel Channel, a leading destination for faith-based entertainment, is excited to announce its inspiring Easter programming for the 2025 season.

From 14 to 20 April, viewers can look forward to a powerful lineup of special broadcasts that celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and rekindle the spirit of worship. With something for every generation, this week-long schedule promises uplifting content that will encourage faith and inspire hearts.

Easter special highlights

1. Worship throne: Easter edition

14 to 18 April | 12pm

This special edition brings together celebrated gospel artists in a dynamic worship experience. Tune in for soul-stirring music that captures the themes of renewal, hope, and resurrection, all wrapped in authentic and heartfelt praise.

2. Annual Easter special

18 April | 11am

Don’t miss this two-hour Easter showcase hosted by Candice Modiselle and Khaya Mthethwa, featuring special guests from Spirit of Praise. Through powerful music and engaging conversations, this special reflects on the suffering, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and how his work continues to impact our lives today.

3. Fearless Lovers of Worship (FLOW): Live concert by The Jesus Collective

Part 1: 13 April | 9.30pm

Part 2: 20 April | 9.30pm

Join The Jesus Collective for an unforgettable two-part concert experience. Get to know the group behind the worship movement, hear their stories, and immerse yourself in four hours of passionate, live worship. These specials offer a deeply intimate encounter with music that celebrates faith, love, and purpose.

“Easter is a cornerstone of the Christian faith, commemorating the profound sacrifice and victorious resurrection of Jesus Christ. At One Gospel, our Easter programming is thoughtfully curated to honour the depth of this sacred season and invite viewers into a journey of faith, hope, and restoration. We encourage our audience to embrace the message of redemption and triumph that Easter represents,” says Yandiswa Nkonde, One Gospel head of channel.

We invite you to join us on this meaningful journey of worship, reflection, and celebration.

For full programming details and updates, follow One Gospel Channel on our social media platforms.

About One Gospel Channel

One Gospel is dedicated to delivering inspirational content that promotes spiritual growth and community connection. With a diverse range of programming, from music and ministry to lifestyle content, the channel proudly shares the uplifting message of the gospel across Southern Africa.



