    Urban Brew Studios-produced Women With Purpose returns stronger than ever for Season 4

    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    New season of the highly anticipated 13-part talk show brings influential women together to discuss crucial issues faced by women in today’s society. Watch it Sundays at 8.30pm on One Gospel (DStv Channel 331) from 4 August.
    Urban Brew Studios-produced Women With Purpose returns stronger than ever for Season 4

    Urban Brew Studios today proudly announced the highly anticipated return of empowering talk show, Women With Purpose. Season 4 premieres on Sunday, 4 August at 8.30pm on One Gospel (DStv Channel 331), promising deeper conversations, inspiring stories, and practical insights for women from all walks of life.

    Hosted by the dynamic Rorisang Thandekiso, alongside seasoned entertainment veterans, the latest season of Women With Purpose delves into the complexities and triumphs of womanhood. From navigating modern relationships and breaking barriers in leadership to overcoming personal challenges and achieving financial independence, Women With Purpose offers a platform for open dialogue and shared experiences.

    Urban Brew Studios-produced Women With Purpose returns stronger than ever for Season 4

    This season, viewers can expect thought-provoking discussions on a wide range of topics, including:

    • The impact of the church on society and vice versa
    • Balancing submission and independence in relationships
    • Overcoming the challenges of infertility and pregnancy loss
    • The power of friendship and the importance of strong support systems
    • Strategies for financial success and building wealth
    • The role of parents in shaping their children’s identities
    • Understanding the spiritual significance of music

    Commenting on the premiere of Women With Purpose Season 4, Yandiswa Nkonde, head of channels said: "As One Gospel, Women With Purpose speaks to our key pillars as a channel: empowering and inspiring audiences. This season, our conversations are elevated, relevant, and resonate with the issues faced by modern-day women. The show provides a platform for different women's voices to be amplified, not only during Women's Month but throughout the year. We know you will definitely enjoy this season."

    Urban Brew Studios-produced Women With Purpose returns stronger than ever for Season 4

    Rorisang Thandekiso, known for her engaging and insightful interviewing style, brings out the best in her guests, making each episode a must-watch. Viewers can expect to gain new perspectives and practical advice that they can apply to their own lives. Adds Lerato Moseki, One Gospel marketing manager: “This season is particularly special as it addresses some of the most pressing issues and challenges women face today. Our goal is to create a platform where women can openly share their stories, learn from each other, and find strength in their shared experiences.”

    Tune in to Women With Purpose Season 4, Sundays at 8.30pm on One Gospel (DStv Channel 331) from 4 August 2024.

    Urban Brew Studios-produced Women With Purpose returns stronger than ever for Season 4


    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
