    Marketing & Media Production

    Urban Brew Studios appoints Renée Williams as head of creative

    Issued by Urban Brew Studios
    15 Apr 2025
    15 Apr 2025
    Urban Brew Studios is pleased to announce the appointment of Renée Williams as its new head of creative, effective 1 April 2025. With over 27 years of experience in content creation and broadcast media, Williams brings visionary leadership and a strong track record in developing impactful, audience-driven content.
    Renée Williams, newly appointed head of creative at Urban Brew
    Renée Williams, newly appointed head of creative at Urban Brew

    A highly respected creative and former head of local content at the SABC, Williams led major content strategies, commissioned and acquired standout local productions, and managed multi-million-rand projects, including the launch of SABC Encore and audio-descriptive content for hearing-impaired viewers. She has also executive-produced top-tier events like the SAFTAs and Crown Gospel Music Awards and managed international co-productions across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

    At Urban Brew Studios, she will oversee the creative direction of the company, lead content development, and drive initiatives like the Urban Brew Writers Development Room.

    “We are thrilled to welcome Renée to Urban Brew,” said CEO Calvin Sefala. “Her deep storytelling insight and leadership align with our mission to create compelling content that resonates with diverse audiences.”

    “I’m excited to be part of Urban Brew’s legacy of bold storytelling,” Williams added. “Together, we’ll shape stories that connect and inspire.”

    Williams’s appointment reaffirms Urban Brew Studios’ commitment to creative excellence and impactful media across all platforms.

    About Urban Brew Studios

    Urban Brew Studios is a leading multi-solution media company offering content production, post-production and music publishing, world-class studios and technical services, and television channels. Renowned for its creative innovation, the company produces a wide range of content for satellite, linear broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms. With a mission to create better content for a better world, Urban Brew Studios continues to be a trusted partner in storytelling that resonates across generations.

    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
    Let's do Biz