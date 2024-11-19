From bread to hope: Sunbake’s kindness initiative touches thousands across Gauteng

In a step to reshape the cultural calendar of South Africa and promote kindness. Sunbake took a stand on World Kindness Day, 13 November 2024, by encouraging small acts of kindness. Sunbake reminded South Africans of the power of community and the impact of generosity in the face of food insecurity.

According to the South African Food Security Index 2024, 20 million South Africans struggle to afford basic food staples like bread, with the food poverty line now standing at R796 per person per month. Bread, an essential part of daily life, remains out of reach for many in our communities.

Within this socio-economic context, Sunbake intervened and mobilised. Known for its freshness, the brand extended that very ethos beyond just bread. With the belief that “every day is a fresh start,” Sunbake led the charge to inspire change by uniting South Africans behind acts of kindness, showing that when communities come together, no act is too small to make a difference.

On World Kindness Day, Sunbake partnered with local personalities to distribute thousands of loaves across Gauteng. Lerato Kganyago visited Randfontein, handing out loaves at a local informal settlement. Candice Modiselle visited Zandspruit’s community centre, while Lasizwe reached thousands of students at a school in Pimville, Soweto. Keegan Gordon shared loaves with homeless individuals around the Woodmead and Sandton area. Each loaf represented a step towards building a more compassionate and hopeful South Africa.

Lerato Kganyago Lasizwe

“Kindness isn’t a one-day act – it’s a way of life,” said Hayly May, brand manager at RCL Foods. “Sunbake is proud to have spearheaded this movement, as it’s deeply rooted in our DNA to nurture both communities and minds. This initiative was not just about handing out bread, but about igniting a cultural shift towards kindness.”

In addition, Sunbake made a contribution to Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres across the country, providing bread to help nourish the next generation. Partnering with 947 donating loaves to Boys and Girls Town soup kitchen, further expanding the reach of the initiative.

As the day unfolded, hundreds of South Africans joined the movement, sharing their acts of kindness with #Sunbake4WorldKindnessDay. Preliminary sales data also showed a rise in purchases, proving that Sunbake’s call to action was heard loud and clear.

Sunbake’s commitment to fostering optimism and change isn’t limited to one day—it’s a continuous mission to inspire kindness in everyday life, and on World Kindness Day, that mission took a giant step forward.

Bread: A South African staple

According to the South African Food Security Index 2024, developed by University of Stellenbosch economists Dieter von Fintel and Dr Anja Smith, and published by Africa’s largest food retailer the Shoprite Group, food security is at its lowest point in over a decade. The food poverty line is now R796 per person per month (R27 a day), up from R760 previously (+4.7%). This refers to the amount of money that an individual needs to afford the minimum required daily energy intake. This is also commonly referred to as the “extreme” poverty line; In South Africa, about 63% of households are food insecure, of which 17% are critically under-nourished. This translates to 20 million of the country’s recorded citizens not having food to eat. According to the latest SAGIS (*South Africa Grain Information) report, South Africans consumed an estimated 211 billion loaves last year, making bread a staple food in nearly every household.

Candice Modiselle Keegan Gordon

But its significance extends beyond being a dietary staple, it is also vital to the economy. The bread production industry supports jobs in areas ranging from farming and grain storage to milling, baking, and retail distribution.

About Sunbake

Nothing Fresher under the sun. Sunbake brand supplies bread, buns and rolls to various diverse communities and shoppers and can be found at all major retail outlets in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Tzaneen, Nelspruit, Rustenburg, Bushbuckridge, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Free State. Sunbake is a well-loved bread brand that is proud to participate in and give back to various community initiatives that uplift the lives of people. In recent years Sunbake has built new classrooms in schools that have poor infrastructure and challenges with space. The brand also provides ongoing donations to soup kitchens, school lunch kitchens, old age homes and community shelters. Sunbake proudly launched Sourdough bread into Gauteng and KZN recently. Sourdough is an everyday Feel-Good bread that enhances Gut health and may aid digestion.



