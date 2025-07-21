More #WPRDAY2025
AfDB approves €100m loan to empower women and youth in Morocco’s agriculture
The initiative seeks to generate sustainable economic opportunities in agriculture, improve food security, and enhance the resilience of small-scale farming against climate change. It will promote entrepreneurship through tailored financing, incentives, and strengthened technical and financial support.
Supporting women in agriculture
The programme will deploy new agricultural production and service infrastructure, helping to integrate women into local value chains, strengthen their skills, and increase productivity. It targets women entrepreneurs in agriculture, agro-processing, and digital technologies, aligning with Morocco’s Green Generation 2020-2030 Strategy and national youth entrepreneurship plans.
Achraf Tarsim, head of the AfDB country office in Morocco, said: "Women who have the ambition to undertake and succeed in agriculture are our priority. Through this new operation, we will support them step by step to build a modern, inclusive and resilient agriculture, capable of revealing the full potential of those who aspire to innovate and create value and employment in their territories."
