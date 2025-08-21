Meet 7 female entrepreneurs who are building a better South Africa

“Women absolutely have a place in energy, mobility, and technology. And the more of us who take up space, the more the industry changes for good.” – Ndia Magadagela.

Seven remarkable South African women entrepreneurs, each with businesses across different sectors, have many similar outlooks and advice when it comes to leadership style, resilience and the importance of mentorship, support and creating opportunities for others. From mining to logistics, skincare to security tech, these business owners have also faced many similar challenges.

Seshme Holloway, JRS Solutions

Innovating to solve complex problems

Seshme Holloway launched JRS Solutions, a Durban-based ICT and electronic security systems business, to gain flexibility. Today, she leads a team of 18 and projects a R17.4m turnover this year. Her growth has been fueled by entrepreneurial support programmes, which she credits for sharpening her leadership and expanding her network. Fund managers like Edge Growth and corporate partners like, Transnet, and Engen have provided funding and opened doors to new markets.

Her advice to others wanting to start their entrepreneurial journey? “It’s okay to fail. Failure is not fatal. Use your setbacks as stepping stones to push you forward.”

Mariam Diedericks, Coalition Energy

Powering SA’s energy future

Cape Town-based Mariam Diedericks started in ICT cabling and pivoted to renewables with Coalition Energy, which now operates across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Balancing a family business and motherhood while being a woman in energy hasn’t been easy. “Entrepreneurship is not a solo journey, and I’ve learned to reach out for support, not just when things are falling apart, but to build vision and momentum,” she says. Diedericks’ advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs is to ask questions, stay curious, and surround yourself with people who stretch you.

Kamani Pillay, NB Skin Science

Turning childhood challenges into skincare success

Durban-based Kamani Pillay, founder of NB Skin Science, turned personal skin struggles into a science-backed skincare brand, but it hasn’t been without its challenges, from proving herself in a science-led industry to navigating regulation and funding.

Pillay says that programmes such as the SME Growth Exporter Programme, a flagship initiative delivered by Edge Growth in partnership with FNB, have been incredibly impactful, providing not just tools and knowledge, but also the reassurance that she is not alone.

“It takes hard work, consistency, and a commitment to keep learning. No one will build it for you – it’s up to you to show up and trust the process,” she says.

Nevenka Naidoo left corporate life to help scale her husband’s small logistics operation, with DKN Transport now a cross-border player managing abnormal loads across Southern Africa. Funding received in 2021 allowed DKN to expand their fleet and implement a system to streamline sales, invoicing, and document management.

“Every new corporate client won, every audit passed, and every abnormal load delivered safely was a hard-earned victory that proved small companies could not just compete, but excel,” she says.

Naidoo says that for women considering logistics, “this dynamic, tough, and deeply rewarding industry needs you” and her advice is to “embrace the challenges as they hide the best opportunities. Resilience and perseverance are non-negotiable”.

Reshaping the autobody repair industry

Kubeshnie Naidu started as a debtor’s clerk in 2004 and by 2006 owned the business. Today, she leads Star Centre operations in East London, Elliot, and George. Participating in Edge Growth’s SME Advancer Programme in partnership with FNB helped her sharpen financial and operational systems to support long-term sustainability.

Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to know your industry inside out. “Be bold and resilient, channel adversity into motivation, and build strategic credibility through partnerships and approval. The road isn’t easy, but the impact makes it worthwhile,” she says.

Wesley van der Walt, Ndia Magadagela, and Paul Plummer, founders of Everlectric

Accelerating EV Adoption in South Africa

“My inspiration came from a desire to be part of building a sustainable future for South Africa,” says Ndia Magadagela, whose bold vision is helping to prove that electric vehicle fleets can be viable, and transformative. Since inception, Everlectric has grown from a proof of concept to a trusted partner for some of the biggest fleet operators in South Africa.

Magadagela says that she has had to prove her credibility twice as hard whether in boardrooms, negotiations, or investment discussions. Access to funding was also particularly challenging. Business support played a catalytic role, helping Everlectric scale its operations through targeted funding and business support.

For Magadagela, it’s about more than vehicles. “Representation matters,” she says. “Women absolutely have a place in energy, mobility, and technology. And the more of us who take up space, the more the industry changes for good.”

Rosina Liebenberg, Hope 1978

Mining for safety and opportunity

“No one said this would be easy,” says entrepreneur Rosina Liebenberg, founder of Hope 1978 Mining and Engineering, a business that began by supplying toilet paper and quickly evolved into a respected player in South Africa’s mining sector. Hope 1978 now plays a critical role in improving underground safety.

“Having mentors who believed in me and pushed me to think bigger has been vital,” Liebenberg says about the business support that has helped her business to grow.

Each of these entrepreneurs demonstrates the power of determination, resilience and the importance of shared support. These seven businesses are also part of the Edge Growth ecosystem, with tailored business development programmes, mentorship, and access to funding playing a pivotal role in helping each of these entrepreneurs scale sustainably, build confidence, and create long-term impact within their sectors.



