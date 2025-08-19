WomensMonth: Meet Dr Judey Pretorius, the scientist transforming skincare

Dr Judey Pretorius has always been fascinated by the human body’s ability to heal itself. Using her expertise as a biomedical scientist, she started BioMedical Emporium. There she uses her knowledge of regenerative medicine and cell therapy to merge biotech and beauty, formulating products that stimulate the skin’s own rejuvenation and repair mechanisms.

Meet Dr Judey Pretorius. Image supplied.

Pretorius believes that her company's success lies in its commitment to evidence-based formulations, ethical practices, and personalised skincare solutions.

She shows an unwavering commitment to young people who want to follow in her footsteps.

While on a break from leading a skincare revolution, she talks to us about innovation and empowerment.

What inspired you to pursue a career in skincare science?

My passion for skincare science was born from a deep curiosity about how the human body heals and regenerates.

With a background in biomedical science and pharmaceutical development, I was fascinated by the potential to merge cutting-edge science with aesthetic skincare to create real, measurable change in skin health.

The skin is not only our largest organ but also a window into our overall well-being. I saw an opportunity to innovate in a space where science and aesthetics intersect.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

Running a business in South Africa is not always easy. From electrical power-cuts, looting and logistics.

There were also hurdles in bringing medical-grade innovation into the commercial skincare market — translating science into something accessible without compromising efficacy.

The barrier to entering the market with skincare products is low, and competing with competitors that are not compliant with statutory guidelines can also be quite challenging, as it is not a level playing field for all.

I overcame these challenges through persistence, education, and surrounding myself with a team that shares my vision. I’ve learned that resilience and clarity of purpose are essential.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

Authenticity, empathy, competency, drive, and vision. A great leader must be grounded in their values but flexible in their approach.

I believe in leading by example — showing up with integrity and a willingness to listen.

Leadership is not about titles; it’s about influence, accountability, and the ability to bring out the best in others.

I’ve also found that curiosity and continuous learning are powerful leadership tools.

How do you work to empower other women?

Empowerment is something I actively integrate into every level of my business.

Whether through mentorship, collaboration, or creating growth opportunities, I aim to create environments where women feel heard, supported, and challenged to rise.

I also speak openly about my journey to show that success in STEM and entrepreneurship is achievable.

Representation matters, and I want women—especially young scientists and entrepreneurs—to see what’s possible.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I'm incredibly proud of Biomedical Emporium and developing a skincare range that combines pharmaceutical science with biotechnology.

We’ve helped thousands of people improve their skin health in a meaningful way.

I believe our success lies in our commitment to evidence-based formulations, ethical practices, and personalised skincare solutions.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

Never underestimate the power of your voice and your vision. Stay rooted in your purpose, invest in your education, and be relentless in the pursuit of excellence.

Build a network of support, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and know that your perspective brings unique value.

Most importantly, don’t wait for permission to lead — start where you are, with what you have.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

We need systemic change that starts with education and is supported by policy. Equal access to quality education and leadership development for girls and women is critical.

At the same time, businesses and institutions must actively dismantle barriers by creating inclusive environments and championing women in leadership roles.

Mentorship, funding, and visibility for women entrepreneurs and scientists are vital levers for change.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

Being different is a strength, not a weakness. I’d remind her that there will be obstacles, but they will shape her, not stop her.

Struggles should not be seen as failures, but rather as growth.

Struggles and successes are intertwined. And I’d tell her to dream even bigger — because her voice, her passion, and her work will one day have a great influence on people’s lives.