Black entrepreneurs receive free software for business growth

In December Grow Business Coaching selected 12 qualifying Black business owners for a free 12-month access to Catalyzer (Image supplied)

The selected entrepreneurs received access via Catalyzer to Grow’s cloud-based Strategy Map, which distils complex business planning into a single-page framework.

The platform includes tools for creating actionable quarterly game plans using OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), accountability systems for leadership teams and a comprehensive library of 59 self-paced, online video courses covering strategic planning, financial management, building a leadership team and enhancing employee performance.

Each component is designed to work together, helping business owners move from isolated decision-making to collaborative execution with their leadership teams.

Comprehensive tools and training

The initiative, valued in total at R1.2m, provided the successful applicants with comprehensive tools and training that have helped hundreds of South African CEOs build profitable, sustainable businesses.

“Grow is committed to supporting South Africa’s economic transformation in line with B-BBEE legislation,” says Andrew Aitken, CEO of Grow.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to developing entrepreneurs and contributing to inclusive economic growth.

“We recognise that access to proven business frameworks can accelerate success, and we want to make that accessible to qualifying black business leaders.”

A complete framework

The programme targeted established businesses with 10 to 50 full-time employees, led by entrepreneurs ready to implement structured strategy and build high-performing leadership teams.

The Catalyzer business growth software provides a complete framework for strategic planning and execution, addressing common challenges faced by growing businesses: unclear strategy, misaligned teams and isolated leadership.

Graham Mitchell, founder and head of client results at Grow Business Coaching, emphasises the programme’s practical focus.

“We’ve spent five years refining Catalyzer with input from hundreds of CEOs who’ve used it to achieve clarity and confidence in leading their businesses. This isn’t a trial or a limited version.

“These 12 entrepreneurs received full access to everything our clients use, because we believe in the potential of South African black-owned businesses to drive meaningful economic impact.”

The selection process prioritised business owners who demonstrate readiness to implement structured strategy, align their leadership teams around execution and commit to continuous learning.

Grow elected entrepreneurs who have moved beyond the start-up phase but recognise they need proven frameworks to reach their growth potential.

A structured approach to business growth

Grow has supported hundreds of South African businesses across diverse sectors since its establishment 16 years ago.

Five years ago, the company launched Catalyzer, a software platform designed to provide structure and rigour to the process of leading and building a business.

The platform emerged from Grow’s extensive experience in business coaching, where founders identified recurring obstacles that prevented capable entrepreneurs from scaling their companies.

By combining strategic planning tools with practical learning resources, in conjunction with one-on-one business coaching, Catalyzer offers a structured approach to business growth.