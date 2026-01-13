SA entrepreneurs get new brand-building support network

A new entrepreneur support initiative, Brand Growth Track, has been launched in South Africa to help small business owners improve brand clarity and marketing effectiveness at a time when many SMEs are under financial pressure.

The community-based programme was founded by brand communications consultants Janine Lloyd and Nadia Hearn and is aimed at entrepreneurs who struggle to translate marketing activity into consistent sales. The initiative positions brand strategy, market fit and customer alignment as central problems facing small businesses.

Its launch comes against a difficult backdrop for South African SMEs. The sector accounts for more than half of all jobs in the country, but business failure rates remain high, with many firms closing within their first two years. Weak demand, limited marketing skills and poor product-market fit are frequently cited as reasons why businesses fail to gain traction.

Lloyd said many entrepreneurs invest heavily in marketing but lack a clear sense of what their brand stands for or how it should be positioned. “We see business owners chasing disconnected tactics without a clear strategy behind them, which leads to wasted time and money,” she said.

Brand Growth Track is structured as an ongoing learning and support community rather than a formal training course. It focuses on practical guidance around brand positioning, customer understanding and aligning marketing with sales goals, with participants working through a set of frameworks alongside other entrepreneurs.

Hearn said the programme was designed for business owners who need usable tools rather than theory. “Entrepreneurs do not have the luxury of experimenting endlessly. They need clarity and a way to apply it quickly in their businesses,” she said.

The platform is now open to entrepreneurs, small business owners and marketing professionals, with membership offered at no cost.