Mr Price looks for entrepreneurs to run in-store coffee outlets

The Mr Price Foundation has opened applications for young women who want to run small coffee businesses inside selected Mr Price Home stores, as part of its Foundation Coffee incubator programme.

The initiative will place successful applicants in charge of café kiosks located at three retail outlets: Diep River in Cape Town, Hillcrest in Durban and Nelspruit Crossing in Mbombela. Participants will be responsible for running day-to-day operations, including customer service, stock management and basic financial administration, while earning income from sales.

The foundation said the programme is designed to give aspiring entrepreneurs access to real trading environments rather than classroom-based training. Participants will operate within established retail stores, allowing them to build a trading record in locations with consistent foot traffic.

Mr Price Foundation executive director Octavius Phukubye said the model is intended to help young people develop sustainable businesses by placing them directly into commercial settings. He said the first three kiosks would serve as a test case for whether the concept can be scaled.

The foundation added that the programme combines operational experience with mentorship and business skills support, aimed at helping participants build viable micro-businesses.

Applications are now open through the Mr Price Foundation’s online application system.

Local coffee entrepreneurs are requested to submit their applications by 16 January 2026. Early submissions are strongly encouraged due to limited placements.