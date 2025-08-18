Why ECD educators should be trained to detect learning disabilities

Early childhood development (ECD) is a foundational stage of life that sets the trajectory for a child’s future. It's a period of rapid brain growth and development, where children acquire the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills that are essential for later learning and success.

During these formative years, billions of neural connections are established, providing the architecture for all future learning and behaviour. Learning opportunities, as well as positive experiences and responsive relationships with caregivers, directly contribute to this healthy brain development, while docile activities, neglect and other negative experiences can have a lasting detrimental impact.

While a formal diagnosis of a learning disability is typically made after a child enters formal schooling, early indicators can often appear in the preschool years (ages 0-6). It's important to remember that all children develop at different rates, but certain persistent challenges may signal a need for closer observation.

Early indicators to watch for

Language and speech delays: A child may struggle with pronouncing simple words, have a limited vocabulary for their age, or find it difficult to form phrases or sentences. Children who are at risk for reading difficulties may show a lack of engagement in rhyming songs and poems, or have a difficult time playing with words, such as breaking them up into syllables or identifying the first sound in a word. In reception year, they may have a difficult time matching sounds and symbols, or understanding the concept of the alphabet.

Motor skill difficulties: Issues with fine motor skills like holding a crayon or using scissors, or gross motor skills like hopping or buttoning clothes, can be a sign of motor planning or general motor difficulties. This may later result in poor writing and/or sitting posture and endurance for school work.

Memory and attention problems: Trouble remembering the names of colours, letters, or numbers, or a very short attention span for age-appropriate activities like listening to a story may be a red flag for future learning.

Number sense delays: Children who struggle with intuitive sense of number is at risk for mathematics learning difficulties. This may include the inability to identify ‘more’ or ‘less’, or counting forwards and backwards with the rest of the peer group.

Importance of early identification and intervention

Early identification and intervention are paramount for a child with a learning disability. Research consistently shows that the sooner a child receives support, the better their long-term outcomes.

The young brain is highly plastic, meaning it's more adaptable and responsive to remediation. By addressing learning challenges early, educators and parents can prevent secondary issues from taking hold, such as low self-esteem, anxiety, or behavioural problems that often arise from academic frustration.

Early intervention provides children with the necessary tools and strategies to succeed, building a strong foundation for both academic and social-emotional development.

Educator training and support

Early learning educators are often the first to notice signs of a learning difficulty. To support children effectively, they need to be empowered with professional development and resources on early identification. They can use multisensory teaching techniques, break down complex tasks into smaller steps, and create an inclusive, supportive classroom environment.

It is a myth is that children will "grow out of" their learning disabilities. While a child can learn to manage and cope with their challenges, the underlying neurological differences are lifelong. A shift in awareness is needed to move away from these stigmas and toward an understanding that the earlier identification and intervention takes place, the better for the learner’s future success.

Professionals working in early childhood development most often include occupational therapists, often for sensory difficulties, motor development, visual perception development and motor planning, and speech language therapists, often for language development, phonological awareness and oral motor development such as articulation development. Other professionals may include psychologists, paediatricians, and physiotherapists.