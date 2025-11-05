UCT’s Children’s Institute publishes 2025 Child Gauge report

South Africa has a cloud of violence against women and children hanging over it, from bullying to gang violence; headlines are dominated by the incredible violence levelled at these vulnerable members of society. This year’s South African Child Gauge — published by the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT) — inspects the correlation of violence against women and children, advocating for a comprehensive national response to halt the intergenerational cycle of damage.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund marked the start of Children’s Month by unveiling the report in Cape Town.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund unveiled the report along with partners Unicef South Africa, the DSI/NRF Centre for Excellence in Human Development (University of the Witwatersrand), the LEGO Foundation, the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation, and the Ford Foundation.

Impact of violence

The launch brought together child rights advocates, researchers, government representatives, and community partners to discuss the findings of the Child Gauge and South Africa’s collective responsibility to protect women and children from violence.

Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, said: “It is also essential to include digital safety and media literacy in school curricula (and policies).

Technology is expanding the reach and impact of violence.

“Digital platforms intensify risks, perpetuate and mirror the types of violence against women and children that occur offline.”

The 2025 Child Gauge underscores that violence against women and children often co-occurs in the same households, shares common root causes, and is reinforced by deeply entrenched social norms that normalise aggression.

“In every country, violence against women and children carries profound individual, social and economic costs.

“The long-term effects on individuals are devastating. Children who experience violence face a higher risk of mental health issues, substance abuse, and chronic health conditions.

“They also struggle with learning and socialisation, hindering their future potential,” explained Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at UCT’s Children’s Institute.

“Violence places an enormous burden on the health, social services and criminal justice systems.

“Violence against children was estimated to cost nearly 5% of South Africa’s gross domestic product in 2015.”

Prevention rather than response

According to recent national data, nearly one in three children in South Africa experiences some form of violence before the age of 18.

The Child Gauge’s findings align with the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which underscores the need to invest in prevention rather than response, particularly through early childhood development, parenting support, and community-led interventions.

The 2025 Child Gauge findings make it clear: prevention is possible, but only if every sector, from government to grassroots, acts together.

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund is urging the nation to confront violence against women and children with urgency and unity.

“Violence against women and children is not inevitable; it is preventable,” said Ncube-Nkomo.

“If we invest in prevention, strengthen families, and build communities grounded in empathy and respect, we can rewrite the story for generations to come.”