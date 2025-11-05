South Africa
    Hot 102.7FM listeners show their heart and their muscle, powering Teddython to R31.5m

    Hot 102.7FM turned up the heat at its annual Teddython, raising an extraordinary R31,503,725 in just 12 hours for its official charity arm, Hot Cares. Broadcast live from Papachinos Broadacres, the 2025 event shattered all previous records and far exceeded the R20m goal, a true reflection of Joburg’s unstoppable spirit.
    5 Nov 2025
    From early morning pledges to last-minute surges, the energy was electric. Donations in cash, goods, and services streamed in from listeners, corporates and sponsors, driving the total beyond all expectations and making this the biggest Teddython in Hot 102.7FM’s history.

    As the day built to a fever pitch, donations kept pouring in, from individuals giving what they could, to big-hearted corporates making major commitments. Among this year’s standout contributions was a R1m cash donation from Antonio Iozzo, Group CEO at Alpha Group, a leading player in the Southern African insurance market. Then, just as the final hour ticked down and the total stood at R27m, Hot 102.7FM Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai, announced Ecomed Medical had been waiting patiently to make their move. Moments later, Ecomed’s general manager, Ettiene Venter, stepped up with a show-stopping R5 million pledge, sending the tally soaring to R31,503,725.50, and sealing the biggest Teddython in the station’s history.

    “We are blown away by the support of our Hot community,” said Lloyd Madurai. “Every rand represents someone who chose kindness, from individuals giving R100 to corporates pledging millions. It’s a reminder that giving is not about how much you have, but how much you care. And our listeners care a lot. The impact will be felt by families, schools, hospitals, and animal shelters across Gauteng as we make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

    The power of Hot Cares

    Donations raised through the annual Teddython ensure Hot Cares can make a powerful impact across its four pillars: Humanitarian & Welfare, Healthcare & Medical, Education, and Animal Welfare. The funds support everything from medical treatments and school supplies to animal shelter renovations and food security projects.

    Beyond cash, donors gave generously in goods, services, and professional expertise, including essentials like food and clothing, medical procedures, and vital trade skills that keep communities functioning.

    Small gifts, big change

    Teddython also highlights the station’s monthly recurring donor drive, encouraging ongoing pledges from as little as R100. These consistent donations keep Hot Cares projects running year-round and prove that small, regular acts of generosity create lasting transformation.

    “Our generous, wonderful listeners have done their bit. It is now up to us to sort through the donations and match them to individuals and organisations that need them,” concluded Lloyd Madurai. “Our listeners share the same passion for giving as we do, and it’s inspiring to see them come out in full force in support of our annual Teddython.”

