Megaview and DNA Networks' partnership set transform African sporting venues

Megaview, a wholly owned subsidiary of Megapro Holdings, and DNA Entertainment Networks are proud to announce a landmark joint venture (JV) established to redefine entertainment in sporting venues across Africa.

DNA Entertainment Networks, a pioneer in sports management and live event technology, operates seven offices worldwide, with its head office in Bangalore, India, delivering more than 1,800 events annually.

Through this new partnership, DNA Networks will extend its international experience and technical leadership to Africa in collaboration with Megaview.

It combines Megaview’s deep regional presence and proven track record with DNA Networks’ 39-year legacy of excellence, supported by an extensive LED inventory and a world-class technical team. DNA’s presence is already felt in South Africa through its provision of LED boards for all SA20 venues.

The JV will focus on providing rights holders with an array of services from branding solutions (both digital and static) to event management and entertainment services.

DNA have delivered an incredible entertainment experience at all ICC Women’s World Cup venues that concluded recently in Mumbai. This included the management of both the opening and closing ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Megaview to bring our global LED and event expertise to Africa,” said Dr. T. Venkat Vardhan, MD DNA Networks.

“This partnership represents our commitment to Africa’s growing event and entertainment industry, where we aim to set new benchmarks for quality, technology, and innovation.”

“This partnership represents a new era for African events,” said Marc Jury, CEO of Megapro Holdings.

“By joining forces with DNA Networks, we will raise the standard of event experience for fans and event goers across Africa. Seeing the DNA team in action at the recent ICC Women’s World Cup was simply incredible – the dedication to their craft is something that we’re excited to have within the broader Megapro stable.”

The venture’s shared mission is to raise the experience for sports fans across Africa, bringing systems and technology to sports events, concerts, festivals, and corporate events.