South Africa
Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopdotGOODBizcommunity.comMedia24Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Megaview and DNA Networks' partnership set transform African sporting venues

    Megaview, a wholly owned subsidiary of Megapro Holdings, and DNA Entertainment Networks are proud to announce a landmark joint venture (JV) established to redefine entertainment in sporting venues across Africa.
    5 Nov 2025
    5 Nov 2025
    Megaview and DNA Networks' partnership set transform African sporting venues

    DNA Entertainment Networks, a pioneer in sports management and live event technology, operates seven offices worldwide, with its head office in Bangalore, India, delivering more than 1,800 events annually.

    Through this new partnership, DNA Networks will extend its international experience and technical leadership to Africa in collaboration with Megaview.

    It combines Megaview’s deep regional presence and proven track record with DNA Networks’ 39-year legacy of excellence, supported by an extensive LED inventory and a world-class technical team. DNA’s presence is already felt in South Africa through its provision of LED boards for all SA20 venues.

    The JV will focus on providing rights holders with an array of services from branding solutions (both digital and static) to event management and entertainment services.

    DNA have delivered an incredible entertainment experience at all ICC Women’s World Cup venues that concluded recently in Mumbai. This included the management of both the opening and closing ceremonies.

    “We are thrilled to partner with Megaview to bring our global LED and event expertise to Africa,” said Dr. T. Venkat Vardhan, MD DNA Networks.

    “This partnership represents our commitment to Africa’s growing event and entertainment industry, where we aim to set new benchmarks for quality, technology, and innovation.”

    “This partnership represents a new era for African events,” said Marc Jury, CEO of Megapro Holdings.

    “By joining forces with DNA Networks, we will raise the standard of event experience for fans and event goers across Africa. Seeing the DNA team in action at the recent ICC Women’s World Cup was simply incredible – the dedication to their craft is something that we’re excited to have within the broader Megapro stable.”

    The venture’s shared mission is to raise the experience for sports fans across Africa, bringing systems and technology to sports events, concerts, festivals, and corporate events.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz