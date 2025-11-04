Subscribe & Follow
Hot 102.7FM voted Gauteng’s Favourite Radio Station
For the fourth consecutive year, Hot 102.7FM has been voted Best Radio Station in Joburg in the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards, while also taking home Best Radio Station in Ekurhuleni for the second straight year. These accolades come on the heels of the station’s recent Best of Pretoria win – making it a clean sweep across Gauteng and cementing Hot 102.7FM’s status as the province’s favourite radio station.
“To win across all three regions of Gauteng is an incredible honour and a reflection of the love people have for what we do,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director at Hot 102.7FM. “We set out to be number one in the hearts of our listeners, connecting with them and doing radio that feels good and entertains.”
“Winning four years in a row in Joburg, twice in Ekurhuleni, and now in Pretoria too – that doesn’t happen by chance,” he continued. “It’s the result of an incredible team at Hot 102.7FM who care about our listeners, and a community who’ve made Hot 102.7FM part of their daily lives. It is also about consistency and clear vision.”
The station, under the leadership of Lloyd Madurai, continues to set the standard for independent radio in South Africa, combining world-class programming with a heart for local causes. It recently raised over R31.5m at its annual Teddython in just 12 hours with donations coming from all parts of the province, country and as far away as Sweden.
Adding to the celebration, the Hot 102.7 Breakfast show – hosted by Simon Parkinson, Bunny Majaja, and Simon Hill – claimed Best Breakfast Show honours in Joburg for the third straight year and Ekurhuleni for a second consecutive year.
“We’re proud to be a station that not only plays the best music but also stands for something meaningful,” said Madurai. “Our listeners are family – and these awards belong to them as much as they do to us.”
