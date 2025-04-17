Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    South African radio legend Darren Scott dies at 61 after long cancer battle

    Radio legend Darren Scott has passed away at 61 after a courageous battle with cancer. A beloved voice in SA broadcasting, his legacy lives on.
    Issued by HOT 102.7FM
    28 May 2025
    28 May 2025
    South African radio legend Darren Scott dies at 61 after long cancer battle

    Legendary local broadcaster Darren Scott, the beloved voice behind many of South Africa’s most iconic radio shows, passed away in the early morning of 27 May 2025 at the age of 61 after a 39-year battle with cancer.

    Lloyd Madurai, founder and managing director of Hot 102.7FM and a close friend of Scott, says: “This is a very sad day for South African media, having lost one of its most powerful voices. We mourn for our friend and co-worker. He was an integral part of the Hot 102.7FM family and will be sorely missed on the airwaves and in our hearts.”

    Four decades of making waves

    Scott served the public on air for 41 years. His passion for radio began at a young age, kickstarting his career at Capital Radio 604 under the mentorship of Kevin Savage before moving on to exciting positions at major stations such as 702, 5FM, East Coast Radio, OFM, and Jacaranda FM. He also became a familiar face on SuperSport as the cohost of Boots & All alongside Naas Botha for many years. He was widely known for his sharp wit, engaging style, and deep knowledge of current affairs, sports, and music – especially artists from the 1980s and 1990s.

    Most recently, after staying in the United States for 18 months, Scott returned to South Africa. In April 2024, he rejoined local airwaves as the host of the Just Plain Drive show on Hot 102.7FM, quickly becoming an integral part of the station’s close-knit team.

    “I’m proud to say that Darren found a true home at Hot 102.7FM, where he thrived playing the music he loved alongside many of his old friends. He was a real professional, and we all deeply respected his perfectionism on-air,” adds Madurai

    Leading with courage and compassion

    Beyond his professional achievements and his reputation as an avid, lifelong Arsenal supporter, Scott’s greatest role was that of loving father. In addition to his own health challenges, the story of his son Mark’s journey with childhood cancer resonated deeply with audiences. His openness, strength, and support for his family made him an inspiration to many, offering comfort through his words and experiences.

    Those who worked alongside him say the relentless demands of dealing with cancer never dimmed his curiosity or his on-air warmth. If anything, this motivated him to share positivity whenever he could, with a sense that every broadcast had the potential to touch or uplift someone facing their own difficulties.

    "As the Hot 102.7FM family, we are heartbroken and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family – his sons, Mark and Matthew, and all who loved him. While he may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten."

    HOT 102.7FM
    HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
