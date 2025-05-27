Radio veteran Darren Scott passes away

Veteran broadcaster Darren Scott, a beloved voice in South African radio, has passed away after a long battle with skin cancer. Known for his warm presence on air and his ability to make radio personal, Scott enjoyed a career that spanned over four decades.

Darren Scott has passed away. Source: HOT102.7FM.

The news was confirmed by his employer HOT 102.7FM on Tuesday.

Scott has worked at places such as Radio Bop, 5FM, Jacaranda, East Coast Radio, and eventually HOT 102.7FM. His signature style, deep connection with listeners, and passion for music and sport made him one of the country’s most recognisable broadcasters.

Scott’s colleagues at HOT 102.7FM, where he most recently hosted the weekday afternoon show, described him as a radio legend whose impact on the industry will not be forgotten.

“Darren was the most dedicated radio person I’ve ever known,” said HOT 102.7FM Breakfast presenter Simon Parkinson. “At one stage he was doing two live shows a day — breakfast in one province and drive in another. Who does six hours of live radio every day? Darren Scott.”

He is remembered not only for his professionalism behind the microphone but also for the heart and humour he brought to his work.

Details about memorial arrangements have not yet been released.