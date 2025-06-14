Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions

Joe Public opens SA's account at #Cannes2025

South Africa is off to a good start at the Cannes Festival of Creativity with Joe Public leading the charge, with four campaigns shortlisted.
14 Jun 2025
Joe Public has four campaigns shortlisted at #Cannes2025, including its Start Smoking camapign for Nedbank (Image © ididthat
Joe Public has four campaigns shortlisted at #Cannes2025, including its Start Smoking camapign for Nedbank (Image © ididthat

The agency has three campaigns for its client, Hansa Pilsener, in the Radio & Audio shortlist that was released today, Saturday, 14 June.

The campaigns, What’s Gucci?, Okrrr and Spill the Tea are all shortlisted in the Script category.

In the Print & Publishing Lions Joe Public’s Start Smoking campaign for its client Nedbank has been shortlisted in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.

The Festival officially starts tomorrow, Sunday, 15 June.

See full shortlists here:

Radio & Audio Lions

Outdoor Lions

Print & Publishing Lions

Innovation Lions

Tomorrow, Sunday 15 June, sees the release of the Craft section, which includes the Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, and Industry Craft categories.

The Engagement section is set to release four of its six categories: Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Creator.

All the Entertainment Lion categories will be released - Entertainment, Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: Cannes Lions, Outdoor, radio, advertising, marketing, Nedbank, Cannes Lions, print, Hansa Pilsner, Audio, publishing, Innovation Lions, meida, #Cannes2025
