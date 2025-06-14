Joe Public opens SA's account at #Cannes2025
The agency has three campaigns for its client, Hansa Pilsener, in the Radio & Audio shortlist that was released today, Saturday, 14 June.
The campaigns, What’s Gucci?, Okrrr and Spill the Tea are all shortlisted in the Script category.
In the Print & Publishing Lions Joe Public’s Start Smoking campaign for its client Nedbank has been shortlisted in the Consumer Services / Business to Business category.
The Festival officially starts tomorrow, Sunday, 15 June.
See full shortlists here:
Tomorrow, Sunday 15 June, sees the release of the Craft section, which includes the Design, Digital Craft, Film Craft, and Industry Craft categories.
The Engagement section is set to release four of its six categories: Direct, Media, PR, and Social & Creator.
All the Entertainment Lion categories will be released - Entertainment, Entertainment Lions for Gaming, Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sport.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Related
Dentsu Digital Inc. awarded New York Festivals 2025 Best of Show Award 1 day African Bank appoints head: strategic communications and public relations 1 day 702 and CapeTalk announce the 2025 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite: Celebrating Industry Disruptors 1 day Entries are open: Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025 1 day Uber Advertising launches in-house creative studio 1 day Global ad spend projected to hit $1.16tn, despite economic volatility 2 days