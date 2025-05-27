Cannes2025: First shortlists announced

The first Cannes shortlists have been announced, with the Innovation Lions and Dan Wieden Titanium Lions shortlists named on Tuesday, 3 June.

The first Cannes Lions 2025 shortlists have been released (Image supplied)

See the shortlist for the Innovation Lions here.

See the shortlist for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions here.

Shortlists will be announced until 18 June.

The Glass Lion for Change shortlist will be announced tomorrow, 5 June.

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicks off on 16 to 20 June.



