#Cannes2025: First shortlists announced
See the shortlist for the Innovation Lions here.
See the shortlist for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions here.
Shortlists will be announced until 18 June.
The Glass Lion for Change shortlist will be announced tomorrow, 5 June.
The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicks off on 16 to 20 June.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
