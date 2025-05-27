Cannes Lions
Cannes Lions Content Feature

#Cannes2025: First shortlists announced

The first Cannes shortlists have been announced, with the Innovation Lions and Dan Wieden Titanium Lions shortlists named on Tuesday, 3 June.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
4 Jun 2025
4 Jun 2025
The first Cannes Lions 2025 shortlists have been released (Image supplied)
The first Cannes Lions 2025 shortlists have been released (Image supplied)

See the shortlist for the Innovation Lions here.

See the shortlist for the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions here.

Shortlists will be announced until 18 June.

The Glass Lion for Change shortlist will be announced tomorrow, 5 June.

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicks off on 16 to 20 June.

For more:

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Let's do Biz