WomensMonth | Open Chair's lioness: Chuma Maqanda: "Be brave, even if your knees are shaking"

Source: © LinkedIn LinkedIn Chuma Maqanda, content & community manager at McCann Joburg’s love for the creative started with her love for South African hip hop, culture, and content creation

“One day, I DMed Thuli Keupilwe, founder of Lawk Communications, on X, asking her what she studied at UJ.

“I wanted to be where she was, a woman running her own company on her own terms. Girl bossing at the highest level.”

That simple DM led her to apply for a BA in Strategic Corporate Communication, where she discovered her love for strategy and crafting impactful campaigns.

“I was particularly inspired during classes with Prof Anna Oksiutycz, Dr Roela Hattingh, and Dr Mandla Radebe.

“Their applied communication sessions and industry guest talks from the likes of Sylvester Chauke opened my eyes to the world of advertising, and the limitless opportunities within it.”

She adds, “Of course, none of this would have been possible without my family, especially my mom, who has supported every version of me, every step of the way.”

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you/are you overcoming them?

One of my biggest challenges has been learning to take up space. To speak up and place myself in rooms where I knew I belonged, even if my title didn’t “say so.”

In this industry, opportunities often feel gatekept, especially for women, especially for young, Black women in junior roles. It took time for me to believe that my voice mattered, even if I wasn’t the most senior in the room.

At the start of 2025, I made a promise to myself: I’m going for everything I see my name on. The worst I could hear is “No,” and the best? Well, I’m already living some of it.

As a member of the recent Open Chair delegation to Cannes, what was a highlight of this trip for you?

Definitely the learning and networking. Being able to learn directly from the best in the world, from the people behind some of my favourite campaigns, was surreal. It made the work feel more real, more possible.

And the connections? Incredible. From McCann Worldgroup colleagues to creative leaders, I’ve only ever seen online, sharing space with them was genuinely inspiring.

\What was your biggest learning from this trip, both on a personal level and work level?

If I had to sum it up in one sentence: Be brave.

Brave with your voice. Brave with your ideas. Brave in the way you show up, even if your knees are shaking.

Because doubting myself only feeds my fears, but choosing bravery helps me live out dreams I didn’t think I’d reach this early in my career.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in this industry?

Whilst in Cannes, we had the lovely opportunity to meet Susan Credle, who shared the following words: “There is power in softness.”

You don’t have to harden to survive. There is power in empathy, in listening, in showing up fully as yourself.

So to every lady carving her path in this industry: trust your voice, trust your vision, and know that there is space for you to lead exactly as you are.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

It’s a moment to pause, reflect, and honour the women who paved the way and the ones still building the road as they walk it.

But more than that, it’s a reminder that our stories, our softness, our strength, and our creativity belong here.

In an industry that’s still learning how to see and celebrate women fully, Women’s Month is a chance to turn up the volume on our voices and remind each other: We’re not just in the room. We’re shaping the brief.

About the Open Chair Lionesses

This year, 15 young women attended Cannes 2025 through the Open Chair.

Cannes Lions allocated over R700,000 worth of tickets to the local non-profit that aims to nurture and inspire the next generation of women leaders in the industry and agencies and companies in the creative space, sponsored flights and accommodation.

The passes were for “Young Lions”, who must be 30 and under, and for full-time students of 23 and under.

From Cannes’ equity, representation and accessibility programme, the tickets gave the young Lionesses access to the festival’s award shows, talks, networking spaces, daily happy hours and the closing party.

Bizcommunity will profile these young Lionesses throughout #WomensMonth.



