    Dentsu Creative’s Michelle Marais shortlisted for Next Creative Leaders 2025

    Dentsu Creative South Africa proudly celebrates Michelle Marais, creative director, for being shortlisted in the prestigious Next Creative Leaders (NCL) 2025 competition. This is a global platform recognising rising women and non-binary and trans creative leaders who are shaping the future of the industry.
    Issued by Dentsu
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    Michelle Marais
    Michelle Marais

    Run by The One Club for Creativity in partnership with the 3% Movement, NCL spotlights emerging voices who not only produce world-class creative work but are also actively driving change through mentorship, advocacy and inclusive leadership. This year’s shortlist features 120 standout creatives and teams across 30 countries.

    An award-winning copywriter, Cannes Lions 2024 #SIBI alum, and ultra-trail runner, Michelle is known for her creative bravery and consistent push to spotlight underrepresented communities. Based in Cape Town, she continues to challenge norms and lead with purpose, both in the work she produces and the teams she mentors.

    “I’m honoured to be part of an initiative that celebrates underrepresented talent and pushes for more inclusive leadership. Representation isn’t just right, it’s smart. McKinsey research shows that companies with more women leaders are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability. When different voices are heard, the work becomes richer and the business stronger,” stated Michelle Marais.

    “What stands out about Michelle isn’t just her talent, but the way she leads by listening, staying curious and by protecting ideas until they can stand on their own. This recognition feels like the world is catching up to what we see every day,” said TJ Njozela, executive creative director at Dentsu Creative South Africa.

    We are ready to claim the win as the NCL 2025 winners will be announced globally on 4th November, followed by a virtual celebration event on 6th November. Michelle’s nomination is not only a personal milestone, but also a proud moment for Dentsu Creative South Africa and for South African creativity on the global stage. It powerfully highlights the value of inclusive leadership in shaping the industry’s future.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
