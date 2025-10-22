Rhodes launches new limited edition Summer 100% juice range.

Image supplied

Made from 100% fruit juice with no added sugar or preservatives, this seasonal collection celebrates pure, refreshing flavour — available for a limited time only.

Packaged in convenient 1l cartons, the new Rhodes Quality Summer Juices are designed to fit seamlessly into South African lifestyles — easy to chill, share, or enjoy on the go.

Boosting a growing category

The long-life 100% fruit juice category in South Africa is currently valued at approximately R2.82bn, with 1L packs driving both the largest share and the fastest growth.

Rhodes Quality’s limited-edition summer juices build on this momentum by offering seasonal variety and distinctive blends that appeal to both loyal fans and curious new consumers.

Flavours to celebrate the season

Each flavour in the collection has been crafted to capture the essence of summer.

They include:

Apple, Pineapple & Mint – Crisp, tropical, and cooling — the ultimate thirst-quencher for hot summer days.

– Crisp, tropical, and cooling — the ultimate thirst-quencher for hot summer days. Strawberry & Hibiscus – Light, floral, and refreshing — perfect for brunches, picnics, or festive tables.

– Light, floral, and refreshing — perfect for brunches, picnics, or festive tables. Peach & Apricot – A nostalgic stone-fruit blend that’s versatile enough to enjoy on its own or mix into spritzers, punches, or mocktails.

Flavour innovation meets brand trust

“Summer is about connection, celebration, and enjoyment,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG Foods.

“With our new limited-edition summer range, Rhodes Quality is offering flavour combinations consumers won’t find anywhere else. Each 100% juice delivers the trusted taste and quality our brand is known for, while adding a fresh twist that makes warm-weather gatherings even more memorable. Innovation, leadership, and relevance in the category remain at the heart of what we do.”

Rhodes Quality’s new Limited-Edition 100% Juices are available in 1L cartons at leading retailers nationwide — but only while stocks last.