South Africa
Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkBrave GroupSmart MediaRainbow ChickendotGOODOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Hinds Spices introduces innovative dry dressing mix

    Hinds Spices is bringing innovation to the salad dressing aisle with the launch of its new dry salad dressing mix.
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The range offers retailers an affordable entry-point product that attracts trial, drives frequency of purchase, and broadens the shopper base in the salad dressing category.

    The convenient format and seasonal appeal make it a natural traffic-builder, encouraging consumers to explore adjacent categories such as fresh produce, oils, and condiments.

    As cash-strapped South African consumers continue to seek affordable yet flavourful mealtime solutions, Hinds Spices delivers a customisable, waste-reducing alternative to ready-made bottled dressings.

    With five versatile flavours; All-in-One, French Style, Greek Style, Garlic & Herb, and Smokey, households can mix only what they need, cutting food waste and ensuring flavour freshness every time.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Dry mixes are a smart innovation for today’s consumer and for retailers,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG Foods.

    “For shoppers, the range is affordable, convenient, and easy to store, it’s the kind of product that encourages repeat purchase and trial across flavours. For retailers, it’s a simple way to add excitement and variety to the salad dressing aisle, while tapping into consumer demand for healthier, customisable mealtime solutions.”

    “With this launch, we’re building on Hinds Spices’ heritage of bold flavour to expand into the salad dressing category and deliver real value for both shoppers and retailers,” says Soares.

    “In short, this dry mix leverages the power of a trusted, performant food group while offering shoppers something fresh, affordable, and fuss-free making it a smart product to stock and promote.”

    The new Hinds Salad Dressing Mix is available nationwide and is packed in convenient 10 g sachets (3 x 20 x 10 g per case, 150 cases per pallet).

    Read more: RFG Foods, Maria Soares
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz