Hinds Spices introduces innovative dry dressing mix

Hinds Spices is bringing innovation to the salad dressing aisle with the launch of its new dry salad dressing mix.

The range offers retailers an affordable entry-point product that attracts trial, drives frequency of purchase, and broadens the shopper base in the salad dressing category.

The convenient format and seasonal appeal make it a natural traffic-builder, encouraging consumers to explore adjacent categories such as fresh produce, oils, and condiments.

As cash-strapped South African consumers continue to seek affordable yet flavourful mealtime solutions, Hinds Spices delivers a customisable, waste-reducing alternative to ready-made bottled dressings.

With five versatile flavours; All-in-One, French Style, Greek Style, Garlic & Herb, and Smokey, households can mix only what they need, cutting food waste and ensuring flavour freshness every time.

“Dry mixes are a smart innovation for today’s consumer and for retailers,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG Foods.

“For shoppers, the range is affordable, convenient, and easy to store, it’s the kind of product that encourages repeat purchase and trial across flavours. For retailers, it’s a simple way to add excitement and variety to the salad dressing aisle, while tapping into consumer demand for healthier, customisable mealtime solutions.”

“With this launch, we’re building on Hinds Spices’ heritage of bold flavour to expand into the salad dressing category and deliver real value for both shoppers and retailers,” says Soares.

“In short, this dry mix leverages the power of a trusted, performant food group while offering shoppers something fresh, affordable, and fuss-free making it a smart product to stock and promote.”

The new Hinds Salad Dressing Mix is available nationwide and is packed in convenient 10 g sachets (3 x 20 x 10 g per case, 150 cases per pallet).