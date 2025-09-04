South Africa
Retail Banking & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkBrave GroupSmart MediaRainbow ChickendotGOODOmni HR ConsultingBizcommunity.comOnPoint PRHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Woolworths profit falls on weak Country Road chain

    South African fashion retailer Woolworths reported a 23.9% decline in full-year headline earnings, due to a weaker-than-expected performance from its Australian clothing chain Country Road Group.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Woolworths profit falls on weak Country Road chain

    On a comparable basis, headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 268.1 South African cents in the 52 weeks ended 29 June.

    Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization (aEBITDA) declined by 3.8% to R8.7bn ($495.35m), but beat average analyst estimates of R7.6bn, according to LSEG data.

    "In Country Road Group, the impact of a weaker and highly-promotional topline environment, coupled with diluted gross profit margins, amplified the degree of negative operational leverage in the second half," Woolworths said in a statement.

    This impacted the group's overall financial performance in the period, it added.

    The Country Road fashion chain, which operates in Australia and New Zealand, reported a sales decline of 5.4%. Its gross profit margin declined by 390 basis points to 56.4% due to the high promotional activity dominating the sector and the weaker Australian dollar inflating input costs, Woolworths said.

    While costs were well-controlled, the other factors resulted in Country Road's aEBITDA falling 41.1% to A$103.9m ($67.51m), the company added.

    Group turnover and concession sales rose by 6.1% to R81bn, buoyed by the food business, which the retailer said delivered above-market performance, with sales growth of 11% and 7.7% on a comparable-store basis.

    Fashion, beauty and home sales in South Africa rose by 4.7% on improved product availability.

    Woolworths declared a final dividend of 81 South African cents per share, down 31.1% from the prior year.

    Read more: Woolworths, Woolworths Holdings, Country Road Group, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sonali Paul and Jamie Freed
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz