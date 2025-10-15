South Africa
    Rhodes Quality unveils limited edition juice blends

    Rhodes Quality has revealed a new limited edition juice range featuring three vibrant flavour combinations
    15 Oct 2025
    Rooted in taste and quality, the juice range offers 100% fruit and vegetable blends in a convenient, grab-and-go format.

    The range features three vibrant flavour combinations:

    • Apple, Lemon & Ginger: A crisp, refreshing blend with the perfect balance of sweet apple, zesty lemon, and warming ginger.
    • Apple, Beetroot & Guava: A smooth, vibrant combination that brings rich, earthy beetroot together with sweet apple and tropical guava.
    • Pineapple, Carrot & Turmeric: A tropical-inspired mix that adds a golden touch with pineapple, carrot, and the subtle warmth of turmeric.

    Maria Soares, head of marketing at Rhodes Food Group, says: “Our limited edition juice range is all about bringing something special to everyday moments. Whether it’s a family breakfast or a midday break, these juices are designed to offer a refreshing lift with flavours that feel both familiar and exciting.”

    Rhodes Quality’s Limited Edition Juices are available for a limited time only at leading retailers nationwide.

