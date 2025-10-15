Trending
Show more
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Assistant Store Manager - Sales Johannesburg
- Customer Service - Cat Expert Cape Town
Rhodes Quality unveils limited edition juice blends
Rhodes Quality has revealed a new limited edition juice range featuring three vibrant flavour combinations
Rooted in taste and quality, the juice range offers 100% fruit and vegetable blends in a convenient, grab-and-go format.
The range features three vibrant flavour combinations:
- Apple, Lemon & Ginger: A crisp, refreshing blend with the perfect balance of sweet apple, zesty lemon, and warming ginger.
- Apple, Beetroot & Guava: A smooth, vibrant combination that brings rich, earthy beetroot together with sweet apple and tropical guava.
- Pineapple, Carrot & Turmeric: A tropical-inspired mix that adds a golden touch with pineapple, carrot, and the subtle warmth of turmeric.
Maria Soares, head of marketing at Rhodes Food Group, says: “Our limited edition juice range is all about bringing something special to everyday moments. Whether it’s a family breakfast or a midday break, these juices are designed to offer a refreshing lift with flavours that feel both familiar and exciting.”
Rhodes Quality’s Limited Edition Juices are available for a limited time only at leading retailers nationwide.