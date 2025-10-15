Rhodes Quality unveils limited edition juice blends

Rhodes Quality has revealed a new limited edition juice range featuring three vibrant flavour combinations

Rooted in taste and quality, the juice range offers 100% fruit and vegetable blends in a convenient, grab-and-go format.

The range features three vibrant flavour combinations:

Apple, Lemon & Ginger : A crisp, refreshing blend with the perfect balance of sweet apple, zesty lemon, and warming ginger.



Apple, Beetroot & Guava : A smooth, vibrant combination that brings rich, earthy beetroot together with sweet apple and tropical guava.



: A smooth, vibrant combination that brings rich, earthy beetroot together with sweet apple and tropical guava. Pineapple, Carrot & Turmeric: A tropical-inspired mix that adds a golden touch with pineapple, carrot, and the subtle warmth of turmeric.

Maria Soares, head of marketing at Rhodes Food Group, says: “Our limited edition juice range is all about bringing something special to everyday moments. Whether it’s a family breakfast or a midday break, these juices are designed to offer a refreshing lift with flavours that feel both familiar and exciting.”

Rhodes Quality’s Limited Edition Juices are available for a limited time only at leading retailers nationwide.