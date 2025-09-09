Rhodes Quality launches new Power Smoothie range

Rhodes Quality has launched a new Power Smoothie range with a variety of flavours. This convenient offering features 100% fruit and vegetable purées made without added sugars, flavourings, or preservatives.

Created to meet the growing demand for healthier snack options, the new range delivers a naturally energising source of nourishment in a handy pouch format.

The Power Smoothie range includes a variety of flavours that are the perfect companion for active people on the go:

Yogi Fusion: A blend of apple, pear, and banana puree with yoghurt.



Tropical Crush: A refreshing, 100% fruit puree with the tropical flavours of banana and mango.



Berry Bomb: A vibrant mix of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries.



Guava Blast: A burst of guava that's both refreshing and energising.



Beetroot Boost: A unique 100% fruit and vegetable puree with beetroot and apple, offering a boost to power you through your day.

The Power Smoothie range is lightweight, resealable, and ready to enjoy chilled or ambient.

The smoothie range provides an ideal balance of convenience and nourishment.

Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG Foods, says: "We are driven by consumer-centric innovation, meeting consumer needs and creating new segments for growth. Our new Power Smoothie range is designed for those who need a nutritious pick-me-up during their day. Whether you're running, cycling, or just looking for a delicious, healthy snack, Rhodes Quality Power Smoothies are here to give our consumers the power to stay active, great taste and quality from a brand they already know and trust, providing a healthy alternative in the snacking category.”