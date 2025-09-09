Seditsi Collection debuts Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection

Seditsi Collection, the African luxury fashion house renowned for its spiritually inspired prints and contemporary design language, has unveiled its inaugural menswear capsule line.

Image supplied

The collection, titled “Merapelo ya Bashimane ba Kalahari desert”, marks a bold expansion for the brand into menswear. Featuring bespoke prints in earth tones of brown, cream, and green, the line symbolises rootedness, heritage, and the enduring strength of African identity.

Seditsi Collection’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, presented at Fashion Meets Gospel 2025, made a significant impression on a wide audience in Johannesburg. The brand returns with renewed enthusiasm and determination to further establish its presence in the fashion industry.

As preparations commence for the 2026 Spring/Summer SA Week, Seditsi Collection will also present its latest collection at Windhoek Fashion in November 2025.

“When two friends of the brand approached us with a request for their wedding attire, we sought to enhance the entire occasion by creating a unique print. This design was intended to honour the realised aspirations of Black boys who grew up in environments where embracing their identities was challenged by prevailing traditions and cultural expectations. After attending the ceremony, where our friends were united as husbands, we were inspired to develop a capsule menswear collection that reflects the theme of dreams turning into reality," stated Lesedi Baakwalanya, head designer at Seditsi Collection.

Seditsi Collection’s menswear range will be available to fashion enthusiasts via their Instagram page starting 1 October 2025.

Seditsi Collection cordially invites local fashion pioneers, stylists, and fashion editors to “Feel It, Breathe It, Showcase It.” Merging African spirituality with fashion has long been our hallmark, and we eagerly anticipate an exciting new season ahead.