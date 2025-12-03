Somerset Mall unveils 5500m² expansion with international brand arrivals

Construction on Somerset Mall’s newly launched retail extension has wrapped, adding 5,500m² and expanding the centre from 180 to 206 stores. The Hyprop-led upgrade delivers the premium retail mix Helderberg residents have long wanted—without the trip to Cape Town, for everyday convenience.

Source: Supplied.

The revamp followed news that anchor tenants Game and Edgars would downsize, opening the door for a bold reimagining of the centre’s retail space.

The result is a new mall wing showcasing an eclectic mix of premium local and international brands.

Because of Hyprop's executive management of several shopping centres, its executive was able to negotiate for the inclusion of top international brands represented at the store, and has delivered the premium retail mix Helderberg residents have long wanted.

This brings with it a magical mix of 26 sought-after brands among them Safari Collection a “division” of Safari Outdoor, which launches its first South African store at Somerset Mall, and the arrival of brands that were simply unavailable in the region until now: Skechers, Lego, Bella Luna, New Balance, Burnt, Curve Gear, Nicci Boutique and JD Sports.

Spaces that connect

The design prioritises spacious store formats, floor-to-ceiling glass frontages that create seamless visual flow, and an optimised window-shopping experience that draws customers in with eye-level product displays. Clean, contemporary finishes and a strong sports-and-fitness tenant mix complete the refreshed retail environment.

The mall’s eco-friendly finishes are complemented by skylights that flood the space with natural light, while strategically placed work-and-rest stations—with Wi-Fi, power outlets, and lounges—create areas for working, connecting, and enjoying an immersive shopping experience.

“We’ve listened to what our community wants, and we’ve delivered,” says Nicholas Oliphant, General Manager: Somerset Mall. “This expansion responds directly to demand from Helderberg residents who deserve access to these brands on their doorstep. We’re building retail infrastructure that will serve this growing region for years to come.”

Boosting regional growth

The expansion also represents a significant economic boost. Construction generated more than 1,200 jobs, and the new stores have created 400 permanent positions. Somerset Mall and their tenants collectively now employ around 3,500 people across retail and hospitality, making it one of the region’s largest employers.

The ripple effect extends beyond the centre itself, supporting local suppliers, service providers and the broader Helderberg economy. Every new store represents income for local households and opportunities for young people entering the workforce.

Phase two arrives in July 2026 with the introduction of Freedom Interactive Park.