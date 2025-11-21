The new urban oasis: How a hat factory became Cape Town's latest luxe aparthotel

Cape Town’s hotel scene has received a bold makeover with the launch of BlackBrick Gardens, a 93-apartment flagship that blends heritage, sustainability and community-centred design.

Source: Supplied.

Located on Roodehek Street, the aparthotel marks a bold new chapter for the group’s global expansion, transforming a former mid-century hat factory into a contemporary hub for short- and long-term stays tailored for the progressive nomad, contract professional and modern traveller.

"While there has been an increase in apartment hotels entering the market, BlackBrick Gardens stands out for two key reasons. Firstly, there hasn’t been another apartment hotel launched in the Gardens area specifically.

"Secondly, most new developments have been concentrated in the CBD or along the Atlantic Seaboard. This makes our location unique," says Jonathan Liebmann, co-founder of BlackBrick Hotels.

While preserving the heritage of its exterior, the building has been designed to balance privacy and connection. Overall, it emphasises ecological building practices, including photovoltaic (solar) panels, boiler systems instead of geysers, and the repurposing of the existing structure.

Vertical village living

A dramatically excavated central atrium floods the interior with natural light, anchoring the space and creating the look and feel of a vertical village offset by a design model that holds a space where people can stay, work and create in – a hotel that feels like home, but through its shared public co-working spaces also unlocks the possibility of chance encounters and collaboration.

Each apartment is compact yet functional with the design inspired by Victorian row houses: “stoep at the entrance and a terrace at the back.” The units are “modular” allowing for the combination of up to four units for larger groups.

The apartment I stayed in was modern and spacious, with minimalist décor that reflects its 1960s industrial origins. Clean furniture lines connect the open-plan kitchenette seamlessly with the lounge and bathroom, while the bedroom offers sweeping views of the city and Signal Hill.

The unit combines the polished, professional feel of a hotel with the convenience typically associated with an Airbnb. The fully equipped kitchen means guests aren’t reliant on restaurants, and both the lounge and bedroom are far more spacious than standard hotel offerings.

Source: Supplied.

For those mixing business and leisure on longer stays, there are also several on-site dining options available.

The property features six food and beverage concepts, including two restaurants, co-working and meeting spaces, a Pilates studio, rooftop terrace and pool, as well as the BB+ Membership platform – a curated experiences programme giving locals and members access to events, walk and talks, wellness, art, design and architecture experiences.

On-site too is Max’s Mezcal Bar, Lucy’s Juice Bar, a Minimalist Wine tasting lane and a partnership with award-winning Rosetta Roastery featuring the very best in artisanal coffee blends at the coffee bar.

“Every space within, above and below has its own story – the design is intentional,” says Liebmann, co-founder of BlackBrick Hotels. “Lucy’s and Max’s aren’t just names on a door – they’re part of a personal narrative that runs through the building. Each venue was conceived with purpose, character and connection in mind.”

Food sits at the heart of the BlackBrick experience. F&B partner, Diego Silva has introduced two dining concepts: atrás, a refined, ingredient-driven restaurant in the reception, and arriba, located on the rooftop terrace and pool deck, is built around sharing plates and social energy.

General manager, Logan Naidoo, leads operations at Gardens: “We’ve created a space that feels human in every sense - where design, service and technology work quietly in the background so people can truly connect. It’s a hotel that moves at the rhythm of our guests - whether they’re here for a night or a month.”

Spaces that connect

For Liebmann the project is about more than hospitality: “Gardens is the prototype for where we’re headed globally. Roodehek Street is becoming a hub of local partnerships and co-labs, which I’m deeply passionate about given my history in urban regeneration. Cape Town is the right place to set that blueprint.”

With established locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and Umhlanga on the horizon, BlackBrick’s footprint continues to grow – with expansion to the USA next in line.