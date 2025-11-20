South Africa faces a 500,000-bed shortage as student funding grows

In South Africa, more than 600,000 students from disadvantaged backgrounds were approved for study funding in 2025, following over 1.2 million provisional approvals in 2024, intensifying the search for suitable accommodation as families begin planning for 2026 amid a nationwide shortage of more than 500,000 beds.

Source: Supplied.

The growing rate in Potchefstroom is 4%. This high demand means that students who start their search early have the best selection and pricing options.

For students heading to the North-West University’s Potchefstroom Campus, there is excellent news. Century 21 Student Hub has established itself as the premier specialist in private student accommodation for the area, offering not just housing solutions but comprehensive support throughout the search process.

“Finding the right accommodation sets the foundation for a successful university experience,” says Elmor Kruger, co-owner of Century 21. “We’ve built our business around understanding that students need more than just four walls and a roof. They need security, accessibility, value for money and peace of mind during what should be an exciting time in their lives.”

Understanding the true cost

Rental prices for student accommodation vary considerably across South Africa, typically ranging from R4,000 to R25,000 per month depending on location and facilities. In Potchefstroom, students can expect to pay between R3,500 and R14,000 monthly for private accommodation, making it one of the more affordable student cities in the country.

However, cost extends beyond monthly rent. Students must also budget for deposits (typically an amount equal to the rent plus a key fee and condition report fee which is 1.5% of the deposit held in trust.

This fee covers the administration, reconciliation, and preparation of the condition report at the time of deposit release, (in accordance with the Property Practitioners Act, 2019 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2008), administration fees, utilities, groceries and transport. On average, students should allocate between R7,000 and R15,000 per month for total living expenses, depending on their lifestyle and accommodation choice.

“Many first-time students and their families are surprised by the total financial commitment,” Kruger explains. “That's why we take time to break down all costs upfront, ensuring there are no surprises later. Transparency is key to making informed decisions.”

The safety question

Beyond affordability lies an equally important consideration: safety. Recent media attention on student security has heightened awareness among families sending their children to unfamiliar cities.

Century 21 Student Hub addresses these concerns by pre-vetting all properties, ensuring they meet basic safety standards including secure access control, adequate lighting and proximity to campus.

"The team also educates students about what to look for when viewing properties independently. We have an agreement with Mooirivier Beskerming, whose security personnel patrol all our properties twice daily. Emergency contact details are also displayed on our premises for quick access.

“We want students to feel confident and secure in their accommodation choices,” says Kruger. “Our role is to protect students by connecting them only with legitimate, accredited landlords and properties that meet our quality standards.”

Starting the search early

The cyclical nature of student accommodation (September to February annually) means timing is everything. Students waiting until December or January often find themselves with limited options and higher prices.

Century 21 Student Hub recommends that prospective students begin their accommodation search as soon as they receive university acceptance, typically between September and November. This approach provides:

Access to the widest selection of properties

Better negotiating power on rental rates

Time to arrange viewings and compare options thoroughly

A relaxed, informed decision-making process

What to look for

When evaluating accommodation options, students should consider several factors beyond price. Proximity to campus can save significant money on transport while allowing for better time management. All-inclusive rental packages (covering utilities and Wi-Fi) provide budget certainty and eliminate unexpected costs.

Security features including 24/7 guards, CCTV coverage and biometric access should be non-negotiable. Furnished units reduce initial outlay, while access to study spaces and reliable internet connection directly impact academic success.

Purpose-built student accommodation is on the rise across South Africa, with modern developments offering amenities specifically designed for student lifestyles. These include high-speed internet, communal study areas, social spaces and green building features such as solar power and water-conservation systems.

A partner in the process

“We describe ourselves as ‘Smarter. Bolder. Faster' because we genuinely believe the student accommodation process can be straightforward and positive,” Kruger notes. “Whether you're a first-year student or a parent helping your child find housing, having an experienced professional in your corner makes all the difference.”

Century 21 Student Hub works closely with property owners to ensure their investments are well-managed while matching students with accommodation that suits their needs and budget. This dual focus creates a win-win situation where both students and property owners benefit from professional, reliable service.

For students preparing for the 2026 academic year, the message is clear: start early, research thoroughly and don't hesitate to seek expert guidance. In a competitive market, preparation and professional support can mean the difference between securing your ideal home and settling for whatever remains available.