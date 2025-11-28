MR.DIY makes its KZN debut with a flagship store

MR.DIY has opened its third South African store, and it’s very first in KwaZulu-Natal, located at Boardwalk Inkwazi Shopping Centre in Richards Bay. The new store marks a significant milestone in the brand’s national expansion.

Image supplied

MR.DIY is the reportedly the largest home improvement retailer with more than 5,000 stores globally including Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, India and Bangladesh, as well as Turkey, Spain, Poland, and South Africa.

All MR.DIY stores are managed directly and the company often works in collaboration with other mass merchandise retailers or owners of malls or shopfront properties.

MR.DIY stores offer a wide selection of products across 10 major categories: hardware, household and furnishing, electrical, stationery, sports equipment, toys, car accessories, jewellery, cosmetics, and others.

“We’re excited to bring MR.DIY to Richards Bay and to introduce the KZN community to a retail experience that’s all about value, variety, and convenience,” says Jamie Williams, head of business development at MR.DIY South Africa.

"The Richards Bay store is the first of many stores in KZN that we plan to open in the months and years ahead. We will not only be looking at the major metros but ensuring we get our offering to towns and smaller communities, and rural areas in KZN and all of SA where we can find suitable space. More than simply another store opening, our expansion is a sign of our long-term commitment to South Africa and to making affordable, quality products accessible to more people every day.”

The Richards Bay store is part of MR.DIYs broader growth strategy. Four stores are planned to open by the end of 2025, an additional two in Q1 of 2026 and up to 100 stores nationwide over the next five years.

The company is also investing heavily in local job creation, with approximately 20 new roles created at the Boardwalk Inkwazi store alone, including store managers, supervisors, and cashiers.

Refiloe Mokoena, head of retail operations, adds, "We are proud to provide employment opportunities that support skills development and career growth. Our Richards Bay team looks forward to welcoming shoppers with exceptional service and a store layout designed to make every shopping experience convenient and enjoyable, all while offering our ‘Everyday Low Prices."

Khumo Mabe, purchasing manager, notes, “We’re tailoring our product mix to reflect the needs of South African consumers, including locally sourced brands like Bostik, Addis, and Butterfly. Our goal is to offer something for everyone, at prices that make sense.”

MR.DIY’s expansion into KwaZulu-Natal reinforces its mission to deliver everyday essentials at unbeatable prices, with a growing footprint that brings convenience closer to home.