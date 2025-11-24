South Africa
Finance Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesSAICAEbony+IvoryBizcommunity.comAmbledownCatchwordsSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa sees US trade negotiations continuing despite G20 differences

    South Africa's trade minister Parks Tau said on Sunday, 23 November 2025 that he expected negotiations with the US over a trade deal would continue, despite differences between the two countries over this weekend's Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg.
    24 Nov 2025
    24 Nov 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Host nation South Africa pushed through a G20 Leaders' Declaration at the summit despite objections from the US, which boycotted the event.

    "We've compartmentalised these issues and said the G20 is a separate process, ... we anticipate that the trade discussions will continue," Tau told reporters at the summit.

    South Africa's efforts to secure a trade agreement with the US have been complicated by issues including Trump's unfounded accusations of persecution of South Africa's white minority.

    Trump imposed a 30% tariff on imports from South Africa in August, which could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time Africa's biggest economy is barely growing.

    Read more: G20, Donald Trump, Parks Tau
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz