From conflict to consensus: South Africa's success at G20 Leaders' Summit

Despite a highly fractured geopolitical environment, South Africa this week clinched what many analysts had considered unlikely: unanimous backing for a G20 Leaders’ Declaration that re-centres multilateral co-operation at a time of rising global volatility.

Source: Reuters.

The declaration was made at the first-ever G20 Leaders' Summit hosted on African soil, and carries weight because it requires full consensus from all G20 members — a bar that has become harder to clear amid geopolitical rivalry, ongoing conflicts and deep policy divisions between major economies.

As the summit’s core outcome document it outlines the implementation agenda for the year ahead and guides work across multilateral institutions including the IMF, World Bank and United Nations.

Commitment to action

“The G20 South Africa Summit Leaders’ Declaration is more than words – it is a commitment to concrete actions that will improve the lives of people in every part of the world," South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated.

"Our agreement on a declaration during this summit demonstrates the value of the G20 as a forum that can facilitate joint action on issues of shared concern.

“More than that, it reaffirms our renewed commitment to multilateral co-operation and our recognition that our shared goals outweigh our differences."

Global consensus achieved

That South Africa succeeded in securing a unified declaration in 2025 is notable, given that the Presidency faced a boycott by the United States at key moments of the preparatory process.

Despite achieving full consensus from all G20 members, the White House has accused South Africa of weaponising its leadership of the group this year.

The declaration, which was drafted without input from the United States, "can't be renegotiated," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson told reporters.

"We had the entire year of working towards this adoption and the past week has been quite intense," spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The G20 South Africa Summit Leaders’ Declaration set out consensus commitments across global economic stability, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

It prioritised reform of the international financial architecture, expanded climate finance for developing economies, strengthened global health systems, promoted digital inclusion, and advanced fair trade and resilient supply chains.

Source: Reuters.

Africa’s global leadership

The declaration encouraged support for Africa’s development agenda, and doubled down on its commitment to multilateral co-operation amid rising geopolitical tensions.

It also highlighted debt sustainability for vulnerable countries. Debt levels in emerging economies have reached a record $100tn. The situation is particularly acute in Africa, where the International Monetary Fund warns that around 20 countries are already in, or at high risk of, debt distress.

The outcomes enshrined in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration align closely with the priorities President Ramaphosa set out in his Saturday speech at the summit, including resilience, inclusive growth, climate action, and support for vulnerable countries—showing how South Africa’s leadership helped shape tangible global commitments.

"A resilient world can only be achieved through inclusive economic growth, strengthened global partnerships, and reforming international institutions. We must prepare, ensuring vulnerable countries have equitable access to technologies, finance, and capacity to withstand future shocks," Ramaphosa said.

In his remarks at the closing session at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, which was charged with emotion, triumph and global solidarity, President Ramaphosa reminded the world that hosting the G20 on African soil was a reorientation of global priorities.

“The greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa,” he said, framing the continent as a driving force for future growth, innovation, mineral beneficiation, climate resilience and energy transition.