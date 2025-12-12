South Africa
Finance Section
    Gauteng's poverty numbers rise amidst national decline, says Stats SA

    South Africa’s government has welcomed new Statistics SA data showing a sharp decline in poverty over the past 17 years.
    12 Dec 2025
    12 Dec 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    The latest Poverty Trends report highlights major gains among black African and Coloured communities, while underscoring remaining disparities and the need for sustained, inclusive development efforts.

    The findings show a significant decline in poverty levels over the past 17 years.

    “[They] mark an important step forward in the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce poverty, improve living conditions, and advance inclusive development,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

    According to the report, the proportion of South Africans living below the Lower-Bound Poverty Line (LBPL) set at R1,300 per person per month in 2023 prices, has fallen to 37.9% in 2023.

    This represents a notable 19.6 percentage point reduction since 2006.

    The data further highlights that progress in reducing poverty has been most pronounced among black African and Coloured populations, reflecting the positive impact of targeted social and economic interventions.

    The Stats SA report also highlights areas where continued focus is needed, including improving the economic conditions of women and addressing the emerging rise of poverty among White and Indian communities.

    It also reaffirms that the country is moving in the right direction and that sustained investment in social protection, job creation, education, and economic support measures is yielding tangible results.

    “Government reiterates its commitment to working with all sectors of society to accelerate poverty reduction and broaden access to economic opportunities. Through co-ordinated policies and targeted programmes, the country will continue striving toward a more equitable and inclusive South Africa,” GCIS said.

    Shifting poverty dynamics

    Released on Thursday, the report is drawn from the Income & Expenditure Survey (IES) 2022/23.

    The report noted that the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo continue to experience the highest poverty headcounts, irrespective of the poverty line applied.

    “Collectively, these provinces were home to nearly 60% of South Africa’s poor in 2023, with KwaZulu-Natal alone accounting for about one in four. Western Cape and Gauteng remain the provinces with the lowest poverty rates in the country,” noted the report.

    In addition, the report noted that Gauteng experienced a notable increase in its share of the poor between 2015 and 2023 and now accounts for about 20% of the country’s poor.

    “Progress in reducing poverty has been most pronounced among black African and Coloured populations. However, the report notes a slight increase in poverty rates among White and Indian/Asian groups between 2015 and 2023, though their overall share of the poor remains very small compared to black Africans, who accounted for 93.6% of all poor persons in 2023.”

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
