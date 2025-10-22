FreshStop Oaklands ranked among the Top 12 Best Foodvenience Stores in the World

FreshStop Oaklands, located in Johannesburg, has been named among the Top 12 Best Foodvenience Stores in the World at the 2025 International Convenience Retail Awards.

This proudly South African store, part of the FreshStop group of convenience stores at Astron Energy forecourts, is flying the national flag on the global stage - and now it’s up to South Africans to help bring the title home.

The International Convenience Retail Awards are widely regarded as the industry’s highest honour, recognising the most innovative, customer-centric, and impactful convenience retailers across the globe. With hundreds of entries from dozens of countries, only the very best make the shortlist.

Among these global standouts, FreshStop Oaklands has earned a place in the coveted Top 12 - officially marking it as one of the best convenience stores on the planet.

This milestone goes beyond recognition; it’s a celebration of South African retail excellence, community connection, and a passion for great food. With enough local support, the global title could soon be coming home.

Known for its warm hospitality, unbeatable fresh food, and community spirit, FreshStop Oaklands has long been a Joburg favourite and a benchmark for what foodvenience should look like.

Joe Boyle, CEO of FreshStop, says: “We’re incredibly proud to see FreshStop Oaklands recognised on the world stage. This nomination isn’t just a win for our team; it’s a win for South Africa. We know how special Oaklands is, but now we need the whole country to get behind us and help us bring this award home. Let’s show the world the power of South African community spirit - one vote at a time.”

This nomination celebrates more than a forecourt convenience store. It honours a partnership that fuels communities. As Astron Energy’s exclusive forecourt partner, FreshStop has redefined what convenience retail looks like in South Africa by bringing together world-class service, local flavour, and heartfelt community connection.

Vote for FreshStop Oaklands and help bring this global title home, where it truly belongs.