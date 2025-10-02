South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMIgnition GroupMoonsportKena OutdoorAfdaRocket Creative Design & DisplayIrvine PartnersBrave GroupMann MadeOverall Events & CommunicationeatbigfishDentsuIMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The business of belonging: Is cultural capital paying?

    Following a successful debut in Johannesburg, MIC returns with 'Business of Belonging: Is Cultural Capital Paying?' at Loeries Creative Week 2025.
    Issued by Dentsu
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    The business of belonging: Is cultural capital paying?

    Marketing, Influence, and Culture (MIC) is proud to announce its second conversation series, 'Business of Belonging: Is Cultural Capital Paying?' As belonging increasingly drives brand loyalty, the question on every marketer’s mind is: Is cultural capital truly paying off? On 8 October 2025, MIC will take the stage at Loeries Creative Week to explore the powerful intersection of business, brand, and culture.

    Created in partnership with dentsu X South Africa, MIC is a next-generation masterclass platform designed for Africa’s emerging brand builders and culture shapers. Positioned at the crossroads of creativity and commerce, MIC provides marketers with direct access to the insights, tools, and mentorship needed to lead with impact and authenticity.

    This upcoming session will examine how cultural capital shapes campaigns that resonate with genuine meaning and relevance, unlocking new pathways to build lasting loyalty.

    “The first MIC session in June revealed a clear appetite for deeper conversations around culture and belonging in marketing. Therefore, it’s no surprise the next stop will be at the Loeries, bringing together marketing leaders, cultural strategists, and rising voices to explore how cultural capital can fundamentally transform the way brands cultivate loyalty and trust,” said MIC.

    Marcel Swain, managing director of dentsu X SA, affirms: “MIC is committed to elevating conversations that redefine the future of marketing and culture on the continent. Loeries is the perfect platform to showcase these transformative ideas.”

    The Loeries edition features two dynamic panels in one power-packed session:

    Panel 1: The business of belonging

    Moderated by Deshnie Govender, this panel will explore how brands are quantifying cultural relevance and converting it into tangible business results.

    Panel 2: Culture at the core

    Moderated by TJ Njozela, executive creative director, Dentsu Creative SA, this discussion delves into the economics of culture and the evolving value of artistic partnerships.

    “Belonging is no longer just an emotional connection. It’s a strategic business driver,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu SA. “Our mission is to challenge brands on how they measure and reward cultural capital in meaningful ways.”

    Event details

  • Date: 8 October 2025
  • Time: 3:30pm – 6pm
  • Venue: Loeries Creative Week: The Homecoming Centre
  • Tickets: Attendance is free of charge; however, seats are limited: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Performance.aspx?itemid=1576880969

    Follow the conversation on social media: @micdropafrica, @dentsucreative, and @dentsuxsa for speaker announcements, behind-the-scenes content, and live updates.

    • Read more: TJ Njozela, Marcel Swain, Deshnie Govender, dentsu SA, Dentsu Creative SA, Roxana Ravjee
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Model BookerCape TownOutlaws Model Management3 Oct
    Marketing Communications ManagerCape TownOne-eyed Jack1 Oct
    Junior Digital Marketing Specialist - Portuguese-speakingJohannesburgAd Talent Africa16 Sep
    Creative IdeatorJohannesburgIsilumko Activate11 Sep
    Sales ConsultantPretoria45th Media28 Aug
    Marketing ManagerJohannesburgWord For Word Marketing PTY Ltd22 Aug
    Graphic and Web DesignerJohannesburgIn-Detail19 Aug
    Art DirectorStellenboschLumico11 Aug
    More jobs
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz