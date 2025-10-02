The business of belonging: Is cultural capital paying?

Following a successful debut in Johannesburg, MIC returns with 'Business of Belonging: Is Cultural Capital Paying?' at Loeries Creative Week 2025.

Marketing, Influence, and Culture (MIC) is proud to announce its second conversation series, 'Business of Belonging: Is Cultural Capital Paying?' As belonging increasingly drives brand loyalty, the question on every marketer’s mind is: Is cultural capital truly paying off? On 8 October 2025, MIC will take the stage at Loeries Creative Week to explore the powerful intersection of business, brand, and culture.

Created in partnership with dentsu X South Africa, MIC is a next-generation masterclass platform designed for Africa’s emerging brand builders and culture shapers. Positioned at the crossroads of creativity and commerce, MIC provides marketers with direct access to the insights, tools, and mentorship needed to lead with impact and authenticity.

This upcoming session will examine how cultural capital shapes campaigns that resonate with genuine meaning and relevance, unlocking new pathways to build lasting loyalty.

“The first MIC session in June revealed a clear appetite for deeper conversations around culture and belonging in marketing. Therefore, it’s no surprise the next stop will be at the Loeries, bringing together marketing leaders, cultural strategists, and rising voices to explore how cultural capital can fundamentally transform the way brands cultivate loyalty and trust,” said MIC.

Marcel Swain, managing director of dentsu X SA, affirms: “MIC is committed to elevating conversations that redefine the future of marketing and culture on the continent. Loeries is the perfect platform to showcase these transformative ideas.”

The Loeries edition features two dynamic panels in one power-packed session:

Panel 1: The business of belonging

Moderated by Deshnie Govender, this panel will explore how brands are quantifying cultural relevance and converting it into tangible business results.

Panel 2: Culture at the core

Moderated by TJ Njozela, executive creative director, Dentsu Creative SA, this discussion delves into the economics of culture and the evolving value of artistic partnerships.

“Belonging is no longer just an emotional connection. It’s a strategic business driver,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu SA. “Our mission is to challenge brands on how they measure and reward cultural capital in meaningful ways.”

Event details

Date: 8 October 2025



Time: 3:30pm – 6pm



Venue: Loeries Creative Week: The Homecoming Centre

