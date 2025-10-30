MIC at Loeries Creative Week, cultural capital has entered the chat

This year at Loeries Creative Week, MIC did not just show up, it shifted the temperature of the room. MIC Drop Africa arrived with a clear mission: to move Africa’s marketing industry from passive participation to active authorship. No gatekeeping, no panels for applause, just real strategy shared openly to connect next-gen marketers and creators directly to the minds behind Cannes-worthy work. Because Africa has always shaped culture and now is the time our marketers shaped the narrative too.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s theme, Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, expressed: “For the second edition of MIC, hosted right here in the home of creativity, we weren’t only asking whether cultural capital is paying off. We were asking how long brands can afford to survive without it. We encouraged our audience and panel to reflect on how their brands are investing in cultural capital, because real influence starts when people see themselves authentically reflected in the brands they engage with.”

The Business of Belonging: Here are five highlights from the masterclass:

Cultural capital is the new currency: Belonging has evolved from a human instinct into a strategic business advantage. Today, relevance is earned through cultural alignment.

Belonging has evolved from a human instinct into a strategic business advantage. Today, relevance is earned through cultural alignment. From representation to resonance: It is no longer enough to show up in culture. Brands and agencies must learn to move from surface-level presence to genuine participation in the communities they speak to.

It is no longer enough to show up in culture. Brands and agencies must learn to move from surface-level presence to genuine participation in the communities they speak to. Creators are strategic partners, not touchpoint: Fair compensation for IP, cultural insight and personal brand value is non-negotiable. Visibility alone is not payment; creators must be paid well.

Fair compensation for IP, cultural insight and personal brand value is non-negotiable. Visibility alone is not payment; creators must be paid well. Unlocking opportunity: Tapping into culture by embracing social media platforms like TikTok, because they are not just for reach, they can be used as cultural laboratories where brands and creators can test identity, humour, sound and storytelling in real-time.

Tapping into culture by embracing social media platforms like TikTok, because they are not just for reach, they can be used as cultural laboratories where brands and creators can test identity, humour, sound and storytelling in real-time. Invest before the hype: The industry must learn to back emerging creators early on, not only once they have done the heavy lifting of building influence alone.

Belonging is a long-term play

Cultural capital pays off in trust, loyalty and lasting alignment. When brands build with communities rather than for them, brand relevance becomes sustainable. Belonging goes beyond representation. It’s about creating a shared sense of identity, purpose and value. When done right, it becomes one of the most powerful drivers of loyalty.

Today, people don’t just buy from brands, they join them. They want to feel part of a journey that reflects their own values and aspirations. The session, moderated by a panel of industry leaders including TJ Njozela, executive creative director at Dentsu Creative South Africa, explored how brands and creators can collaborate to build impact that endures. “Marketing works when it starts with what people genuinely care about and not by chasing trends,” said TJ Njozela. “This session unpacked how brands and creators can team up to create impact that lasts.”

The shift has started, and attention is no longer enough. The future belongs to those who can turn cultural connection into long-term impact and not just campaign moments. MIC is a move towards a marketing industry that does not wait to be invited to the table, it builds its own room.

See links to both panels below:



