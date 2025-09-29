South Africa
    Ogilvy Cape Town appoints Nkanyezi Masango CCO

    Ogilvy Cape Town has appointed Nkanyezi Masango chief creative officer.
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Nkanyezi Masango has been appointed chief creative officer for Ogilvy Cape Town. Pictured left to right: Angela Madlala (chief people officer), Kabelo Moshapalo (CCO advertising, Johannesburg), Vicki Buys (MD advertising, Cape Town), Nkanyezi Masango (CCO advertising, Cape Town) Pete Case (group CEO & creative chairman), Neo Makhele (chief strategy officer), Tracey Edwards (MD advertising, Johannesburg), Ipi Thibedi (group MD) (Image supplied)
    Nkanyezi Masango has been appointed chief creative officer for Ogilvy Cape Town. Pictured left to right: Angela Madlala (chief people officer), Kabelo Moshapalo (CCO advertising, Johannesburg), Vicki Buys (MD advertising, Cape Town), Nkanyezi Masango (CCO advertising, Cape Town) Pete Case (group CEO & creative chairman), Neo Makhele (chief strategy officer), Tracey Edwards (MD advertising, Johannesburg), Ipi Thibedi (group MD) (Image supplied)

    Masango will take up the position at the beginning of 2026. He is currently the chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative South Africa , a position he took up in August 2023. Before that, he was the group executive director at The King James Group.

    “Nkanyezi’s appointment is another step in our strategy to build the strongest creative leadership team in the country," says Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa.

    "His track record of creative excellence, his ability to inspire teams, and his passion for mentoring the next generation of talent, make him an invaluable addition to our leadership.

    "We are both united in our belief that creativity has the power to drive both cultural and commercial impact," he says.

    Vicki Buys, managing director of Ogilvy Cape Town, adds, “I’m excited to partner with Nkanyezi to help lead the creative vision for Ogilvy Cape Town’s advertising business.

    "Alongside the rest of the team we aim to deliver work that moves people, shapes culture, and drives growth for clients.”

    This appointment comes during what Ogilvy describes as its most impactful year since the pandemic, marked by major new business wins including Vodacom, critical client retentions such as Volkswagen and a string of creative and effectiveness accolades – including most recently being named Agency of the Year at the 2025 Bookmark Awards.

    Where creativity is valued

    Masango says that Ogilvy has always been a place where creativity is valued as a force for impact – for brands, for culture, and for people.

    "So, I’m excited to join a team that shares my belief in the power of ideas and my commitment to growing the next generation of creative leaders.

    "Together, we’ll continue to create work that South Africans can be proud of, and that inspires the industry to aim higher.”

    Masango started in the industry in 2002 as a copywriter at TBWA Hunt Lascaris, and moved to TBWA Hong Kong in 2027. In 2011 he returned to South Africa.

    He has won numerous awards and judged major awards locally and overseas.

    He also founded Blackboard, an initiative that aims to raise awareness for creativity as a career to high school students in disadvantaged communities. Masango will also play a pivotal role in Ogilvy’s various youth development initiatives, including the industry’s largest Graduate Programme called Ogilvy Giants.

