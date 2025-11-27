30 years of iPendoring: Celebrating language, culture, and creativity in South Africa

iPendoring is gearing up for a landmark year, with a three-day programme from 2 to 4 December 2025 that brings together creatives, students, cultural leaders and industry experts to celebrate the power of South Africa’s indigenous languages.

iPendoring marks 30 years of indigenous language creativity (Image supplied.)

The lineup includes the Indigenous Language Imbizo, the long-running Student Radio Ad Challenge, and the 30th anniversary edition of the iPendoring Awards.

iPendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo 2025

The week opens on 2 December with the iPendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo, a half-day gathering that examines how technology, media and creative expression are reimagining South Africa's indigenous languages for the future.

The Imbizo features three panel discussions exploring mother tongue literacy innovation, the implications of the Competition Commission's media report for indigenous language publishing, and the role of language as cultural resistance and identity.

Lightning talks will unpack how AI is bridging language divides and whether South African brands are genuinely multilingual in practice.

Students interested in indigenous language creativity, innovation and storytelling are encouraged to attend the Imbizo for inspiration and industry insights.

Student Radio Ad Challenge

Presented in partnership with SABC Radio, Brand South Africa, the Academy of Sound Engineering and iPendoring, the 2025 Student Radio Ad Challenge invites students across South Africa to celebrate what makes them proud to be South African, in one of SA's official indigenous languages.

Students are invited to submit a 30-second radio script. Ten winning scripts will be selected, professionally produced and aired nationally – one in each indigenous language. The top entry will receive R20,000.

No experience is required. The deadline is 16 December 2025, to enter click here.

Celebrating 30 years

The week culminates on 4 December 2025 with the 30th annual iPendoring Awards ceremony. Among this year's cast is Sello Maake kaNcube and director Jefferson Tshabalala alongside Muneyi and Kekelingo.

Guests can look forward to a food experience curated in partnership with Babylonstoren, followed by an afterparty on the lawn.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Details:

Brand South Africa is welcomed as new partner this year, joining other sponsors and partners including Media24, ATKV, Babylonstoren, SABC Radio, UNESCO, UJ Humanities, UJ Arts & Culture, the Pan-South Africa Language Board, Caxton, Dagbreek Trust and The One Show New York.

Event line up

iPendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo 2025 Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025 Time: 08:30 – 12:00 Venue: Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre, Kingsway Campus, University of JohannesburgTickets can be purchased here.

iPendoring Awards 2025 Date: Wednesday, 4 December 2025 Venue: Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre, Kingsway Campus, University of JohannesburgTickets can be purcahsed here.