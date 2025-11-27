Miladys opens its 'Store of the Future' in Canal Walk, Cape Town

Local womenswear brand Miladys has officially opened its first-ever Store of the Future at Canal Walk, Cape Town, marking a bold new chapter in its retail journey.

Image supplied

The milestone opening reaffirms the brand’s continued evolution to meet the needs of the modern Miladys woman, confident, connected, and inspired by style that celebrates every stage of her life.

The new space embodies Miladys’ refreshed vision for experiential, customer-first retail, one that seamlessly blends design innovation and comfort-led shopping.

The concept introduces a modern, open-plan layout with warmer textures, natural tones, and intuitive navigation, creating an environment that feels both elevated and welcoming.

“At the heart of what we do is our customer, and our goal is to make her shopping experience uplifting and enjoyable,” says Natalie Wills, managing director at Miladys.

The Canal Walk store sets the tone for the next phase of Miladys’ brand journey. The design, led by national visual merchandising manager Leigh Seager and The Mr Price Group store design team, draws inspiration from a blend of sophistication and comfort, creating a modern retail space that mirrors the lifestyle of Miladys’ diverse audience.

Image supplied

The unveiling event, attended by media, influencers, and brand partners, was hosted by head of marketing Mateboho Marayi, who welcomed guests to explore the new store before an afternoon of celebration continued with the Miladys SS25 Summer Resort Experience.

The SS25 Resort showcase, led by merchandise director Jocelyn Elliot, celebrated the season’s palette of easy elegance and effortless confidence.

The collection captures the essence of South African summer - fluid silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and soft neutrals accented with optimistic pops of colour.

“This season was about capturing the ease of escape, that effortless resort feeling, but reimagined for real life. We wanted pieces that move with her, that she can wear from a getaway to her everyday, with confidence and comfort always at the core,” added Elliot.

The collection preview featured curated looks that highlight Miladys’ design evolution and enduring commitment to fit, quality, and inclusivity.