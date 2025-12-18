Tribunal welcomes appointments of new judges

The Companies Tribunal has welcomed the appointment of five judges saying their appointment will enhance the tribunal’s capacity to resolve matters swiftly.

“With their appointment, the Tribunal is poised to elevate its arbitration and alternative dispute resolution functions. Their backgrounds in complex decision-making, mediation of high-level disputes, and the application of principled judgment will enhance the Tribunal’s capacity to resolve matters swiftly, impartially, and in a manner that strengthens confidence in the Tribunal’s ADR mechanism,” the Tribunal said on Monday, 15 December.

This as Cabinet has appointed the following Judges to serve as members of the Companies Tribunal (The Tribunal):

Judge Mohammed Navsa,



Judge Kathleen Satchwell,



Judge Robert Nugent,



Judge Boissie Henry Mbha, and



Judge Visvanathan Ponnan.

The tribunal said their collective expertise distinguished judicial careers, and deep commitment to justice bring renewed strength to the Tribunal at a pivotal time in its evolution.

“These esteemed members share a reputation for integrity, fairness, and sound legal reasoning. Each has made a significant contribution to South Africa’s jurisprudence, particularly in areas closely aligned with the Tribunal’s mandate - commercial law, administrative justice, and dispute resolution.

“Their combined experience positions the Tribunal to further entrench a culture of accessible, efficient, and equitable justice for companies and stakeholders across the country,” said the Tribunal.

The Tribunal said it looks forward to the “wisdom, leadership, and innovation, they will undoubtedly contribute towards advancing the Tribunal’s mission of promoting fair, transparent, and developmental business practices in South Africa.”

Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson of the Companies Tribunal, expressed confidence that the newly appointed Judges will further enrich the Tribunal’s jurisprudence, particularly in the arbitration of company disputes.