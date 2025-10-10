South Africa
Pendoring
Pendoring Content Feature

iPendoring Awards 2025 finalists announced

The finalists for the iPendoring Awards 2025 have officially been announced, marking a special milestone year as the Awards celebrate 30 years of championing creativity in South Africa’s indigenous languages.
10 Oct 2025
The finalists for the iPendoring Awards 2025 have officially been announced (Image supplied)
This year saw another record-breaking 11.6% increase in submissions across categories, reflecting the growing momentum behind multilingual expression in the local creative industry.

Established in 1995, the iPendoring Awards celebrate excellence in creative communication across South Africa’s indigenous languages.

Looking ahead to the award ceremony, highlights of the evening will include the announcement of the Prestigious Umpetha Award winner, who also secures a single entry into the international One Show Awards, as well as the Overall Student Winner, who will receive R10,000.

The awards will take place on 4 December, at UJ Arts Centre, Johannesburg

Taal Never Die. We Multiply

iPendoring 2025 carries the bold theme, Taal Never Die. We Multiply., and is a celebration of how South Africans live, remix and reimagine language in daily life.

Led by jury president Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine Agency, the judges were inspired by the calibre of entries and faced the difficult task of selecting this year’s finalists from an exceptional pool of work.

“Looking at the submissions this year, work in indigenous languages is not diminishing nor going anywhere. It’s clear that being able to create in their mother tongues allows creatives to flex and find freedom, which leads to relevant and resonant work,” says Sigege.

That freedom and resonance came through in a range of standout entries. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’s NapBot for Sloom used blended playful creativity with a local-language twist to help South Africa’s sleep-deprived workforce steal back rest time.

Machine_’s Khuphuka Nathi campaign for Spotify Africa turned isiZulu proverbs into lyrical copy, pairing them with captivating visuals that paid tribute to the province’s musical legacy while inviting new listeners to embrace it.

Chilliengine’s Niggies launch for kykNET was both sobering and powerful, rooted in Afrikaans to honour the story’s emotional gravity and to speak directly to the community that shaped it.

The student category showcased work that was both exceptional and inventive.

IIE-Vega’s YohLingo parodied Duolingo with an unapologetically local slang app, part protest, part celebration.

Cape Town Creative Academy’s Chrono Roots calendar reimagined Setswana timekeeping through Khoi-San storytelling and Afrofuturist design.

The University of Johannesburg’s Mother Tongue cookbook series collected recipes and memories in multiple languages, linking food, heritage and identity across cultures.

All the finalists

Design
CategoryAgency/PublisherView
Identity ProgrammesSentient CreativeOMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
General DesignSentient CreativeOMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
General DesignLobengula AdvertisingLA Merch
Publication Design – Single elementATKVTaalgenoot-voorblad
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan Macmillan SAHierdie is 'n boek oor monsters
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan Macmillan SAUxanduva Olukhulu
Publication Design – Whole PublicationPan Macmillan SAXhentsa ngesakho isingqi
Publication Design – Whole PublicationATKVATKV-Taalgenoot
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksUlibiza Gwenxa!
Publication Design – Whole PublicationNew Africa BooksSetulo sa Mabidi sa Bontle se setjha
Design for DigitalClearwaterNiggies
Design for DigitalFairchild CreativeSemi Soeter
Design for DigitalMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Broadcast DesignFairchild CreativeSEMI SOETER
Broadcast DesignSentient CreativeKlubhuis
Design Crafts – Writing for DesignHaloDeel (Die Laaste Boek)
Design Crafts – Writing for DesignHaloLees (Die Laaste Boek)
Design Crafts – Writing for DesignHaloGee (Die Laaste Boek)
Design Crafts – IllustrationFairchild CreativeSemi Soeter
Design Crafts – TypographyFairchild CreativeSemi Soeter
Digital Communication
Website, Microsite or Mobile MediaJoe Public UnitedAfrikaraoke
Website, Microsite or Mobile MediaMedia24Netwerk24 Alles op een Plek
Social MediaTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloom NapBot
Social MediaJoe Public UnitedClika Feela
Social MediaLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Father's Day
Social MediaRAPT CreativeAmalanga Awafani Launch
Social MediaRAPT CreativeQwell It on a Summer Levol
Online, Mobile Advertising & Email MarketingTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloom NapBot
Digital Crafts – WritingMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Digital Crafts – Use of TechnologyTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloom NapBot
Digital Crafts – Music & Sound DesignJoe Public UnitedAfrikaraoke
Print Communications
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHaloDeel (Die Laaste Boek)
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHaloGee (Die Laaste Boek)
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHaloLees (Die Laaste Boek)
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaWoza 3
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaWoza 1
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaWoza 2
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHappy FridayAnneka
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHappy FridayDanny
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingHappy FridayElize
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingPick n PayDie Burger Elke Vrydag
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdiJean Izogcwala
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdiBlouse Izogcwala
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdiShirt Izogcwala
Newspaper & Magazine AdvertisingClearwaterNiggies
Tactical Use of PrintJoe Public UnitedRevealing Pour
Indoor PostersFokof PTYSports Drinkers
Indoor PostersClearwaterNiggies
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionJoe Public UnitedRevealing Pour
Print & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedRevealing Pour
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Machonisa
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Di Plastic Ndawong
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Tsa Ho Ema Line
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdiShirt Izogcwala
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdiBlouse Izogcwala
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdiJean Izogcwala
Print & OOH Crafts – WritingClearwaterNiggies
Print & OOH Crafts – TypographyJoe Public UnitedRevealing Pour
Integrated Campaign
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignJoe Public UnitedAfrikaraoke
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignClearwaterNiggies
Integrated Multimedia – CampaignJoe Public UnitedClika Feela
Out of Home
Outdoor MediaMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Outdoor MediaJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Machonisa
Outdoor MediaJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Tsa Ho Ema Line
Outdoor MediaJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Di Plastic Ndawong
Live Communications
Live EventsChilliengineNiggies
Live Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
Live Crafts – PerformanceMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
Film
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mM+C Saatchi AbelCheeseboy
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mDUKE ADVERTISING (PTY) LTDLamb Champs
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mBinary Film WorksKUNSmis
Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1mSentient CreativeAl die ietse
Online Film & CommercialsPublicis Groupe AfricaIt's not a bakkie, It's a Hilux
Online Film & CommercialsMachine_Spotify Africa – Khuphuka Nathi (Film)
Online Film & CommercialsRETROVIRALChampion Mom
Online Film & CommercialsJoe Public UnitedLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Hotwings
Online Film & CommercialsParamount AfricaAmapiano SpongeBob
Online Film & Commercialsdistrikt 9The race that was never hers
Online Film & CommercialsLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads
Online Film & CommercialsJoe Public UnitedLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Snack Rappin
Online Film & CommercialsSentient CreativeOMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
Online Film & CommercialsJoe Public UnitedLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - SoulBites
Online Film & CommercialsSentient CreativeKarien
Online Film & CommercialsSentient CreativeAl die ietse
TV Trailers and Content PromosParamount AfricaAmapiano SpongeBob
TV Trailers and Content PromosSentient CreativeKlubhuis
Non-Broadcast Video and FilmClearwaterNiggies
Non-Broadcast Video and FilmClearwaterSilwerskermfees 2025
Branded Content FilmJoe Public UnitedAfrikaraoke
Film Crafts – DirectionMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Film Crafts – DirectionBinary Film WorksKUNSmis
Film Crafts – CinematographyMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Film Crafts – CinematographySentient CreativeOMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
Film Crafts – CinematographySentient CreativeKlubhuis
Film Crafts – WritingRETROVIRALThe Taste of Home
Film Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Snack Rappin
Film Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Hotwings
Film Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedLicken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - SoulBites
Film Crafts – WritingMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Film Crafts – WritingClearwaterSilwerskermfees 2025
Film Crafts – WritingBinary Film WorksKUNSmis
Film Crafts – AnimationBinary Film WorksKUNSmis
Film Crafts – EditingMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignRETROVIRALThe Taste of Home
Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdBurger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed MusicParamount AfricaAmapiano SpongeBob
Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed MusicClearwaterSilwerskermfees 2025
Film Crafts – PerformanceMachine_Khuphuka Nathi
Film Crafts – PerformanceParamount AfricaAmapiano SpongeBob
Radio & Audio
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarSeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarSeSotho ke Sejapane: Autonomous Emergency Braking
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane:Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarPilot Nyaope
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarDoctor Nyaope
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarTraffic Nyaope
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Loan Shark
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Killed By Kindness
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Radio Station Commercialsdistrikt 9Rich-Hate 2
Radio Station Commercialsdistrikt 9Rich-hate 1
Radio Station Commercialsdistrikt 9Rich-hate 3
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarKidnap ka time time
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarWarehouse nambanamba
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedZulu Viking
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedKung Fu Cowboys
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarInkomo
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarNyoni
Radio Station CommercialsBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Radio Station CommercialsFCB AfricaNames - Khumbuzile
Radio Station CommercialsFCB AfricaNames - Thando
Radio Station CommercialsFCB AfricaNames - Sipho
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarBo Mme Ba Thapelo
Radio Station CommercialsOgilvy South AfricaSpeed Dial
Radio Station CommercialsJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Right Hobbies Wrong Hood
Radio Station CommercialsMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'Q' Omoshayo
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarA marathon runner's joy
Radio Station CommercialsOgilvy South AfricaData Don
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarUney'tori 1
Radio Station CommercialsBoomFamous Ribs - Salon
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarUney'tori 2
Radio Station CommercialsOgilvy South AfricaGirl of my Streams
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarBo Malome
Radio Station CommercialsBoomFamous Ribs - hanne-man
Radio Station CommercialsMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'A' Omoshayo
Radio Station CommercialsMachine_Maskandi 2.0 - The Wedding
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarA graduate's joy
Radio Station CommercialsMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'L' Omoshayo
Radio Station CommercialsBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarLaerskool rugby
Radio Station CommercialsMachine_Maskandi 2.0 - The Breakup
Radio Station CommercialsBoomFamous Ribs - Komponi
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarKermis melktert
Radio Station CommercialsBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : Skhura
Radio Station CommercialsBoomFamous Ribs - Petronella Picasso
Radio Station CommercialsBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
Radio Station CommercialsBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : Mtshepana
Radio Station CommercialsMachine_Maskandi 1.0 – Logdrum
Radio Station CommercialsMachine_Maskandi 2.0 – The Delivery Room
Radio Station CommercialsBoomFamous Ribs - TAILOR
Radio Station CommercialsBoomFamous Ribs - MAKHENIKHA
Radio Station CommercialsLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Xitsonga
Radio Station CommercialsAvatarBundle of joy
Radio Station CommercialsMachine_Maskandi 1.0 – 99 Problems
Radio Station CommercialsFCB AfricaPsssshhhh - Bouncer
Radio Station CommercialsFCB AfricaPsssshhhh - Metro Cop
Radio Station CommercialsMachine_Khuphuka Nathi – Jealous Boys
Radio Station CommercialsBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : Patience
Radio Station CommercialsLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Xhosa
Radio Station CommercialsLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Sesotho
Radio Station CommercialsLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Afrikaans
Radio Station CommercialsFCB AfricaPsssshhhh - Security
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsTBWA \ Hunt LascarisSloom NapBot
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdUzzzogcwala eNkonzweni
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdUzzzogcwala kuTeams
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) LtdUzzzogcwala eHome Affairs
Branded Content – Radio & AudioJoe Public UnitedAfrikaraoke
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedKung Fu Cowboys
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedZulu Viking
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure-Good Night Text
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure-Pay Day Funeral
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomFamous Ribs - Komponi
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : Mtshepana
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomFamous Ribs - Petronella Picasso
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomFamous Ribs - hanne-man
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomFamous Ribs - MAKHENIKHA
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomFamous Ribs - Salon
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : Patience
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomFamous Ribs - TAILOR
Radio & Audio Crafts – DirectionBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : SKHURA
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane:Autonomous Emergency Braking
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane:Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarseSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarInkomo
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarNyoni
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomWimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Loan Shark
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Right Hobbies Wrong Hood
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedClika Feela - Killed By Kindness
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedKung Fu Cowboys
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingJoe Public UnitedZulu Viking
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingFCB AfricaNames - Khumbuzile
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingFCB AfricaNames - Thando
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingFCB AfricaNames - Sipho
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'Q' Omoshayo
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'A' Omoshayo
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'L' Omoshayo
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarUney'tori 1
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarUney'tori 2
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarBundle of joy
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarA graduate's joy
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomFamous Ribs - hanne-man
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomFamous Ribs - Petronella Picasso
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingAvatarA marathon runner's joy
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomFamous Ribs - Salon
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomFamous Ribs - Komponi
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomFamous Ribs - TAILOR
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomFamous Ribs - MAKHENIKHA
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : SKHURA
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingBoomWimpy 2 Tiger : Mtshepana
Radio & Audio Crafts – WritingLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Xhosa
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignAvatarSeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous Emergency Braking
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Designdistrikt 9Rich-hate 2
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Designdistrikt 9Rich-hate 3
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Designdistrikt 9Rich-hate 1
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignAvatarWarehouse nambanamba
Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound DesignAvatarKidnap ka time time
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous Emergency Braking
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarseSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarSeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarKidnap ka time time
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarWarehouse nambanamba
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedKung Fu Cowboys
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedZulu Viking
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarInkomo
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarNyoni
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceMachine_Khuphuka Nathi – Vayi Vayi
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure - Good night Text
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceJoe Public UnitedLove Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarUney'tori 1
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceAvatarUney'tori 2
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaNames - Thando
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaNames - Sipho
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaNames - Khumbuzile
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'Q' Omoshayo
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'A' Omoshayo
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceMcCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltdu'L' Omoshayo
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Radio Zulu
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceLobengula AdvertisingDads For Pads Radio Xhosa
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaPsssshhhh - Metro Cop
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaPsssshhhh - Bouncer
Radio & Audio Crafts – PerformanceFCB AfricaPsssshhhh - Security
Student
TV, Cinema commercials & Online AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSkinnerbekke
TV, Cinema commercials & Online AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessNosy Tannie
Motion Graphic DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyDSK Number 4
Motion Graphic DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyDSK Nr 5
Motion Graphic DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyDSK Number 3
Motion Graphic DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyDSK
Motion Graphic DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyDSK Number 2
Motion Graphic DesignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessGids vir Goeie Meisies
Radio Commercials & Branded ContentIIE-VegaThe Last R100
Magazine AdvertisingGreenside Design CenterVis Kraai Koning
Magazine AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessPilchards
Magazine AdvertisingRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKnoffel
Digital Applications, Games & Interactive ToolsIIE-VegaYohLingo
Digital Applications, Games & Interactive ToolsThe Open WindowPeri-Peri Praat
Digital Applications, Games & Interactive ToolsThe Open WindowTrek Together
Mobile MediaIIE-VegaYohLingo
Mobile MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessMuseoQuest
Mobile MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessAsili
LogosUniversity of JohannesburgUkuba
Identity ProgrammesRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessFUNdasie Werk
Identity ProgrammesIIE-VegaHen Ontwerp
Identity ProgrammesRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSkarrel Soema
General DesignAAA School of AdvertisingAfritypes
General DesignCape Town Creative AcademyCHRONO ROOTS CALENDAR
General DesignStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyBlerrie Lekker Padstal
General DesignCape Town Creative AcademyHeimwee
General DesignAAA School of AdvertisingSmall Voices
General DesignCape Town Creative AcademyWynvlieg Tappas en Wyn? Ek's in!
General DesignCape Town Creative AcademySkattebol - Soet soos 'n drukkie
General DesignCape Town Creative AcademyProe die onbekende.
Publication Design - Single elementIIE-VegaNiks vaag. Geen flous.
Publication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgFrom Corner Shop to Kitchen
Publication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgPlates of Joy
Publication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgMother Tongue
Publication Design - Whole publicationThe Open WindowDie Wonders van die Heelal
Publication Design - Whole publicationThe Open WindowWonders van die Heelal
Publication Design - Whole publicationStellenbosch UniversityXander & Rooies
Publication Design - Whole publicationThe Open WindowDie Wonders van die Heelal
Publication Design - Whole publicationThe Open WindowWonders van die Heelal Boek
Publication Design - Whole publicationGreenside Design CenterLulu's Leap to the Sky
Publication Design - Whole publicationStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyWeltevreden saam Ouma
Publication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgA Taste of Culture
Publication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgDikanegelo tsa Pono tsa Mehutahuta ya Setso
Publication Design - Whole publicationAAA School of AdvertisingBettie Muis en haar los tand
Publication Design - Whole publicationStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyMila en die Maan
Publication Design - Whole publicationAAA School of AdvertisingSmall Voices
Publication Design - Whole publicationGreenside Design CenterHey! Dingo
Publication Design - Whole publicationUniversity of JohannesburgALL AROUND
Publication Design - Whole publicationGreenside Design CenterUmlingo Wezandla Eziningi
Publication Design - Whole publicationStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyHeid: Vroulikheid & Ordentelikheid
Publication Design - Whole publicationThe Open WindowWonders van die Heelal
Publication Design - Whole publicationGreenside Design CenterSibo NeMango Ephelele
Publication Design - Whole publicationGreenside Design CenterNandi's Way Home
Package DesignIIE-VegaVreemde Tonge
Package DesignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessBys'Blom
Package DesignCape Town Creative Academyn bietjie meer pret
Package DesignCape Town Creative AcademyTaai Grond en Terracotta
Package DesignIIE-VegaYaz Iflava
Package DesignIIE-Vega DurbanThis Is Your Sign
Motion GraphicsGreenside Design CenterBlaas Hom
Motion GraphicsGreenside Design CenterBinne en Buite
Motion GraphicsGreenside Design CenterVoshaarnooi_TranscendingTime
Design for DigitalRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessMuseoQuest
Outdoor MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKoppel Kaaps
Outdoor MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSkoerrrt
Outdoor MediaIIE-VegaNie 'n Kaggelkakkie Nie - Hondjies
Outdoor MediaIIE-VegaNie 'n Kaggelkakkie Nie - Katjies
Outdoor MediaIIE-VegaNie 'n Kaggelkakkie Nie - Hasies
Outdoor MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessQoof Qoof
Outdoor MediaAAA School of AdvertisingConsent is Couture
Outdoor MediaRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessBys'blom
Transit & AirCape Town Creative AcademyWynvlieg Tappas en Wyn? Ek's in!
Transit & AirCape Town Creative AcademySkattebol - Soet soos 'n drukkie
AmbientAAA School of AdvertisingConsent is Couture
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionGreenside Design CenterSmaak your Taal
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionAAA School of AdvertisingSmall Voices
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionAAA School of AdvertisingBettie Muis en haar los tand
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art DirectionAAA School of AdvertisingAfritypes
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – WritingAAA School of AdvertisingConsent is Couture
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessKoppel Kaaps
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowWonders van die Heelal Boek
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationStellenbosch UniversityXander & Rooies
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSkoerrrt
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSpeldekussing
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE-VegaYaz Iflava
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowWonders van die Heelal
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationThe Open WindowDie Wonders van die Heelal
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyMila en die Maan
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyWeltevreden saam Ouma
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationCape Town Creative AcademyHeimwee
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationAAA School of AdvertisingBettie Muis en haar los tand
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationAAA School of AdvertisingSmall Voices
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE-VegaVerhale van vervlegtheid
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationAAA School of AdvertisingAfritypes
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationIIE-VegaNiks vaag. Geen flous.
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – IllustrationRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessQoof Qoof
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessFUNdasie Werk
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSpeldekussing
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSkarrel Soema
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyUniversity of JohannesburgNelson Mandela Museum - Rebrand: Typography
Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – TypographyGreenside Design CenterSmaak your Taal
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignGreenside Design CenterTaal Tongue Trek
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaYohLingo
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaTe Gevaa’lik
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaSetswana Stories
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSy fix mos alles
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaHennie's Herstel
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessiQala Ngegama
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignAAA School of AdvertisingSmall Voices
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-Vega DurbanThis Is Your Sign
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaKaaps met djou
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaYaz Iflava
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignIIE-VegaKusdorp KleanUp
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignThe Open WindowBite Signs
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignGreenside Design CenterBaie Taal Same Insini
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignThe Open WindowPeri-Peri Praat
Student Integrated Multimedia - campaignUniversity of JohannesburgCheckmate

Endorsed by Unesco, iPendoring continues to champion creative excellence and celebrate South Africa’s indigenous languages, ensuring their power and beauty resonate for generations to come.

Established in 1995, the iPendoring Awards celebrate excellence in creative communication across South Africa’s indigenous languages. By promoting multilingualism, the awards play a vital role in fostering the growth of the country’s diverse cultural and linguistic heritage.

