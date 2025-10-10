iPendoring Awards 2025 finalists announced
This year saw another record-breaking 11.6% increase in submissions across categories, reflecting the growing momentum behind multilingual expression in the local creative industry.
Established in 1995, the iPendoring Awards celebrate excellence in creative communication across South Africa’s indigenous languages.
Looking ahead to the award ceremony, highlights of the evening will include the announcement of the Prestigious Umpetha Award winner, who also secures a single entry into the international One Show Awards, as well as the Overall Student Winner, who will receive R10,000.
The awards will take place on 4 December, at UJ Arts Centre, Johannesburg
Taal Never Die. We Multiply
iPendoring 2025 carries the bold theme, Taal Never Die. We Multiply., and is a celebration of how South Africans live, remix and reimagine language in daily life.
Led by jury president Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine Agency, the judges were inspired by the calibre of entries and faced the difficult task of selecting this year’s finalists from an exceptional pool of work.
“Looking at the submissions this year, work in indigenous languages is not diminishing nor going anywhere. It’s clear that being able to create in their mother tongues allows creatives to flex and find freedom, which leads to relevant and resonant work,” says Sigege.
That freedom and resonance came through in a range of standout entries. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris’s NapBot for Sloom used blended playful creativity with a local-language twist to help South Africa’s sleep-deprived workforce steal back rest time.
Machine_’s Khuphuka Nathi campaign for Spotify Africa turned isiZulu proverbs into lyrical copy, pairing them with captivating visuals that paid tribute to the province’s musical legacy while inviting new listeners to embrace it.
Chilliengine’s Niggies launch for kykNET was both sobering and powerful, rooted in Afrikaans to honour the story’s emotional gravity and to speak directly to the community that shaped it.
The student category showcased work that was both exceptional and inventive.
IIE-Vega’s YohLingo parodied Duolingo with an unapologetically local slang app, part protest, part celebration.
Cape Town Creative Academy’s Chrono Roots calendar reimagined Setswana timekeeping through Khoi-San storytelling and Afrofuturist design.
The University of Johannesburg’s Mother Tongue cookbook series collected recipes and memories in multiple languages, linking food, heritage and identity across cultures.
All the finalists
|Design
|Category
|Agency/Publisher
|View
|Identity Programmes
|Sentient Creative
|OMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
|General Design
|Sentient Creative
|OMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
|General Design
|Lobengula Advertising
|LA Merch
|Publication Design – Single element
|ATKV
|Taalgenoot-voorblad
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Hierdie is 'n boek oor monsters
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Uxanduva Olukhulu
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|Pan Macmillan SA
|Xhentsa ngesakho isingqi
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|ATKV
|ATKV-Taalgenoot
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|Ulibiza Gwenxa!
|Publication Design – Whole Publication
|New Africa Books
|Setulo sa Mabidi sa Bontle se setjha
|Design for Digital
|Clearwater
|Niggies
|Design for Digital
|Fairchild Creative
|Semi Soeter
|Design for Digital
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Broadcast Design
|Fairchild Creative
|SEMI SOETER
|Broadcast Design
|Sentient Creative
|Klubhuis
|Design Crafts – Writing for Design
|Halo
|Deel (Die Laaste Boek)
|Design Crafts – Writing for Design
|Halo
|Lees (Die Laaste Boek)
|Design Crafts – Writing for Design
|Halo
|Gee (Die Laaste Boek)
|Design Crafts – Illustration
|Fairchild Creative
|Semi Soeter
|Design Crafts – Typography
|Fairchild Creative
|Semi Soeter
|Digital Communication
|Website, Microsite or Mobile Media
|Joe Public United
|Afrikaraoke
|Website, Microsite or Mobile Media
|Media24
|Netwerk24 Alles op een Plek
|Social Media
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom NapBot
|Social Media
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela
|Social Media
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Father's Day
|Social Media
|RAPT Creative
|Amalanga Awafani Launch
|Social Media
|RAPT Creative
|Qwell It on a Summer Levol
|Online, Mobile Advertising & Email Marketing
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom NapBot
|Digital Crafts – Writing
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Digital Crafts – Use of Technology
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom NapBot
|Digital Crafts – Music & Sound Design
|Joe Public United
|Afrikaraoke
|Print Communications
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Halo
|Deel (Die Laaste Boek)
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Halo
|Gee (Die Laaste Boek)
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Halo
|Lees (Die Laaste Boek)
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Woza 3
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Woza 1
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|Woza 2
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Happy Friday
|Anneka
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Happy Friday
|Danny
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Happy Friday
|Elize
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Pick n Pay
|Die Burger Elke Vrydag
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|iJean Izogcwala
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|iBlouse Izogcwala
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|iShirt Izogcwala
|Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
|Clearwater
|Niggies
|Tactical Use of Print
|Joe Public United
|Revealing Pour
|Indoor Posters
|Fokof PTY
|Sports Drinkers
|Indoor Posters
|Clearwater
|Niggies
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Joe Public United
|Revealing Pour
|Print & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Revealing Pour
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Machonisa
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Di Plastic Ndawong
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Tsa Ho Ema Line
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|iShirt Izogcwala
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|iBlouse Izogcwala
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|iJean Izogcwala
|Print & OOH Crafts – Writing
|Clearwater
|Niggies
|Print & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Joe Public United
|Revealing Pour
|Integrated Campaign
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Joe Public United
|Afrikaraoke
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Clearwater
|Niggies
|Integrated Multimedia – Campaign
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela
|Out of Home
|Outdoor Media
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Outdoor Media
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Machonisa
|Outdoor Media
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Tsa Ho Ema Line
|Outdoor Media
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Di Plastic Ndawong
|Live Communications
|Live Events
|Chilliengine
|Niggies
|Live Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
|Live Crafts – Performance
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
|Film
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|M+C Saatchi Abel
|Cheeseboy
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|DUKE ADVERTISING (PTY) LTD
|Lamb Champs
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|Binary Film Works
|KUNSmis
|Television & Cinema Commercials with a production budget exceeding R1m
|Sentient Creative
|Al die ietse
|Online Film & Commercials
|Publicis Groupe Africa
|It's not a bakkie, It's a Hilux
|Online Film & Commercials
|Machine_
|Spotify Africa – Khuphuka Nathi (Film)
|Online Film & Commercials
|RETROVIRAL
|Champion Mom
|Online Film & Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Hotwings
|Online Film & Commercials
|Paramount Africa
|Amapiano SpongeBob
|Online Film & Commercials
|distrikt 9
|The race that was never hers
|Online Film & Commercials
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads
|Online Film & Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Snack Rappin
|Online Film & Commercials
|Sentient Creative
|OMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
|Online Film & Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - SoulBites
|Online Film & Commercials
|Sentient Creative
|Karien
|Online Film & Commercials
|Sentient Creative
|Al die ietse
|TV Trailers and Content Promos
|Paramount Africa
|Amapiano SpongeBob
|TV Trailers and Content Promos
|Sentient Creative
|Klubhuis
|Non-Broadcast Video and Film
|Clearwater
|Niggies
|Non-Broadcast Video and Film
|Clearwater
|Silwerskermfees 2025
|Branded Content Film
|Joe Public United
|Afrikaraoke
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Film Crafts – Direction
|Binary Film Works
|KUNSmis
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Sentient Creative
|OMTOORVUUR / TRANSFORMATIVE FIRE
|Film Crafts – Cinematography
|Sentient Creative
|Klubhuis
|Film Crafts – Writing
|RETROVIRAL
|The Taste of Home
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Snack Rappin
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - Hotwings
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Licken Adventures of Noko Mashaba - SoulBites
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Clearwater
|Silwerskermfees 2025
|Film Crafts – Writing
|Binary Film Works
|KUNSmis
|Film Crafts – Animation
|Binary Film Works
|KUNSmis
|Film Crafts – Editing
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|RETROVIRAL
|The Taste of Home
|Film Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Burger Le Burger (Bheka Le Burger)
|Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed Music
|Paramount Africa
|Amapiano SpongeBob
|Film Crafts – Best Use of Licensed Music
|Clearwater
|Silwerskermfees 2025
|Film Crafts – Performance
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi
|Film Crafts – Performance
|Paramount Africa
|Amapiano SpongeBob
|Radio & Audio
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke Sejapane: Autonomous Emergency Braking
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane:Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Pilot Nyaope
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Doctor Nyaope
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Traffic Nyaope
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Loan Shark
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Killed By Kindness
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
|Radio Station Commercials
|distrikt 9
|Rich-Hate 2
|Radio Station Commercials
|distrikt 9
|Rich-hate 1
|Radio Station Commercials
|distrikt 9
|Rich-hate 3
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Kidnap ka time time
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Warehouse nambanamba
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Zulu Viking
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Kung Fu Cowboys
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Inkomo
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Nyoni
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
|Radio Station Commercials
|FCB Africa
|Names - Khumbuzile
|Radio Station Commercials
|FCB Africa
|Names - Thando
|Radio Station Commercials
|FCB Africa
|Names - Sipho
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Bo Mme Ba Thapelo
|Radio Station Commercials
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Speed Dial
|Radio Station Commercials
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Right Hobbies Wrong Hood
|Radio Station Commercials
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'Q' Omoshayo
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|A marathon runner's joy
|Radio Station Commercials
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Data Don
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Uney'tori 1
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Salon
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Uney'tori 2
|Radio Station Commercials
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Girl of my Streams
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Bo Malome
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - hanne-man
|Radio Station Commercials
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'A' Omoshayo
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|Maskandi 2.0 - The Wedding
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|A graduate's joy
|Radio Station Commercials
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'L' Omoshayo
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Laerskool rugby
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|Maskandi 2.0 - The Breakup
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Komponi
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Kermis melktert
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : Skhura
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Petronella Picasso
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : Mtshepana
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|Maskandi 1.0 – Logdrum
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|Maskandi 2.0 – The Delivery Room
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - TAILOR
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - MAKHENIKHA
|Radio Station Commercials
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Xitsonga
|Radio Station Commercials
|Avatar
|Bundle of joy
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|Maskandi 1.0 – 99 Problems
|Radio Station Commercials
|FCB Africa
|Psssshhhh - Bouncer
|Radio Station Commercials
|FCB Africa
|Psssshhhh - Metro Cop
|Radio Station Commercials
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi – Jealous Boys
|Radio Station Commercials
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : Patience
|Radio Station Commercials
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Xhosa
|Radio Station Commercials
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Sesotho
|Radio Station Commercials
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Afrikaans
|Radio Station Commercials
|FCB Africa
|Psssshhhh - Security
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris
|Sloom NapBot
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Uzzzogcwala eNkonzweni
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Uzzzogcwala kuTeams
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Uzzzogcwala eHome Affairs
|Branded Content – Radio & Audio
|Joe Public United
|Afrikaraoke
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Kung Fu Cowboys
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Zulu Viking
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure-Good Night Text
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure-Pay Day Funeral
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Komponi
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : Mtshepana
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Petronella Picasso
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - hanne-man
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - MAKHENIKHA
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Salon
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : Patience
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - TAILOR
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Direction
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : SKHURA
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane:Autonomous Emergency Braking
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane:Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|seSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night text
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Inkomo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Nyoni
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Tokoloshi
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome: Beware of the Dog
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Wimpy You're Always Welcome : Mashonisa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Loan Shark
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Right Hobbies Wrong Hood
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Clika Feela - Killed By Kindness
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Kung Fu Cowboys
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Joe Public United
|Zulu Viking
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|FCB Africa
|Names - Khumbuzile
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|FCB Africa
|Names - Thando
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|FCB Africa
|Names - Sipho
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'Q' Omoshayo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'A' Omoshayo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'L' Omoshayo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Uney'tori 1
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Uney'tori 2
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|Bundle of joy
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|A graduate's joy
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - hanne-man
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Petronella Picasso
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Avatar
|A marathon runner's joy
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Salon
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - Komponi
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - TAILOR
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Famous Ribs - MAKHENIKHA
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : SKHURA
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Boom
|Wimpy 2 Tiger : Mtshepana
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Writing
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Xhosa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous Emergency Braking
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|distrikt 9
|Rich-hate 2
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|distrikt 9
|Rich-hate 3
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|distrikt 9
|Rich-hate 1
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Avatar
|Warehouse nambanamba
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Original Music & Sound Design
|Avatar
|Kidnap ka time time
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane: Autonomous Emergency Braking
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|seSotho ke seJapane: Electric Windows
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|SeSotho ke SeJapane: Low Light Capable Reverse Cam
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Kidnap ka time time
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Warehouse nambanamba
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Kung Fu Cowboys
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Zulu Viking
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Inkomo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Nyoni
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Machine_
|Khuphuka Nathi – Vayi Vayi
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Good night Text
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure-You are going to be a father
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Joe Public United
|Love Is Not Make Sure - Payday Funeral
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Uney'tori 1
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Avatar
|Uney'tori 2
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|Names - Thando
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|Names - Sipho
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|Names - Khumbuzile
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'Q' Omoshayo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'A' Omoshayo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|McCann Worldgroup South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|u'L' Omoshayo
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Radio Zulu
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|Lobengula Advertising
|Dads For Pads Radio Xhosa
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|Psssshhhh - Metro Cop
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|Psssshhhh - Bouncer
|Radio & Audio Crafts – Performance
|FCB Africa
|Psssshhhh - Security
|Student
|TV, Cinema commercials & Online Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Skinnerbekke
|TV, Cinema commercials & Online Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Nosy Tannie
|Motion Graphic Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|DSK Number 4
|Motion Graphic Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|DSK Nr 5
|Motion Graphic Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|DSK Number 3
|Motion Graphic Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|DSK
|Motion Graphic Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|DSK Number 2
|Motion Graphic Design
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Gids vir Goeie Meisies
|Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|IIE-Vega
|The Last R100
|Magazine Advertising
|Greenside Design Center
|Vis Kraai Koning
|Magazine Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Pilchards
|Magazine Advertising
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Knoffel
|Digital Applications, Games & Interactive Tools
|IIE-Vega
|YohLingo
|Digital Applications, Games & Interactive Tools
|The Open Window
|Peri-Peri Praat
|Digital Applications, Games & Interactive Tools
|The Open Window
|Trek Together
|Mobile Media
|IIE-Vega
|YohLingo
|Mobile Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|MuseoQuest
|Mobile Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Asili
|Logos
|University of Johannesburg
|Ukuba
|Identity Programmes
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|FUNdasie Werk
|Identity Programmes
|IIE-Vega
|Hen Ontwerp
|Identity Programmes
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Skarrel Soema
|General Design
|AAA School of Advertising
|Afritypes
|General Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|CHRONO ROOTS CALENDAR
|General Design
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Blerrie Lekker Padstal
|General Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Heimwee
|General Design
|AAA School of Advertising
|Small Voices
|General Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Wynvlieg Tappas en Wyn? Ek's in!
|General Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Skattebol - Soet soos 'n drukkie
|General Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Proe die onbekende.
|Publication Design - Single element
|IIE-Vega
|Niks vaag. Geen flous.
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|From Corner Shop to Kitchen
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|Plates of Joy
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|Mother Tongue
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|The Open Window
|Die Wonders van die Heelal
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|The Open Window
|Wonders van die Heelal
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Stellenbosch University
|Xander & Rooies
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|The Open Window
|Die Wonders van die Heelal
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|The Open Window
|Wonders van die Heelal Boek
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Greenside Design Center
|Lulu's Leap to the Sky
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Weltevreden saam Ouma
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|A Taste of Culture
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|Dikanegelo tsa Pono tsa Mehutahuta ya Setso
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|AAA School of Advertising
|Bettie Muis en haar los tand
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Mila en die Maan
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|AAA School of Advertising
|Small Voices
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Greenside Design Center
|Hey! Dingo
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|University of Johannesburg
|ALL AROUND
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Greenside Design Center
|Umlingo Wezandla Eziningi
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Heid: Vroulikheid & Ordentelikheid
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|The Open Window
|Wonders van die Heelal
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Greenside Design Center
|Sibo NeMango Ephelele
|Publication Design - Whole publication
|Greenside Design Center
|Nandi's Way Home
|Package Design
|IIE-Vega
|Vreemde Tonge
|Package Design
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Bys'Blom
|Package Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|n bietjie meer pret
|Package Design
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Taai Grond en Terracotta
|Package Design
|IIE-Vega
|Yaz Iflava
|Package Design
|IIE-Vega Durban
|This Is Your Sign
|Motion Graphics
|Greenside Design Center
|Blaas Hom
|Motion Graphics
|Greenside Design Center
|Binne en Buite
|Motion Graphics
|Greenside Design Center
|Voshaarnooi_TranscendingTime
|Design for Digital
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|MuseoQuest
|Outdoor Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Koppel Kaaps
|Outdoor Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Skoerrrt
|Outdoor Media
|IIE-Vega
|Nie 'n Kaggelkakkie Nie - Hondjies
|Outdoor Media
|IIE-Vega
|Nie 'n Kaggelkakkie Nie - Katjies
|Outdoor Media
|IIE-Vega
|Nie 'n Kaggelkakkie Nie - Hasies
|Outdoor Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Qoof Qoof
|Outdoor Media
|AAA School of Advertising
|Consent is Couture
|Outdoor Media
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Bys'blom
|Transit & Air
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Wynvlieg Tappas en Wyn? Ek's in!
|Transit & Air
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Skattebol - Soet soos 'n drukkie
|Ambient
|AAA School of Advertising
|Consent is Couture
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|Greenside Design Center
|Smaak your Taal
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|AAA School of Advertising
|Small Voices
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|AAA School of Advertising
|Bettie Muis en haar los tand
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Art Direction
|AAA School of Advertising
|Afritypes
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Writing
|AAA School of Advertising
|Consent is Couture
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Koppel Kaaps
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|Wonders van die Heelal Boek
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Stellenbosch University
|Xander & Rooies
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Skoerrrt
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Speldekussing
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE-Vega
|Yaz Iflava
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|Wonders van die Heelal
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|The Open Window
|Die Wonders van die Heelal
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Mila en die Maan
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Weltevreden saam Ouma
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Cape Town Creative Academy
|Heimwee
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|AAA School of Advertising
|Bettie Muis en haar los tand
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|AAA School of Advertising
|Small Voices
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE-Vega
|Verhale van vervlegtheid
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|AAA School of Advertising
|Afritypes
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|IIE-Vega
|Niks vaag. Geen flous.
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Illustration
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Qoof Qoof
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|FUNdasie Werk
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Speldekussing
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Skarrel Soema
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|University of Johannesburg
|Nelson Mandela Museum - Rebrand: Typography
|Student Print, Design & OOH Crafts – Typography
|Greenside Design Center
|Smaak your Taal
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Greenside Design Center
|Taal Tongue Trek
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|YohLingo
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Te Gevaa’lik
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Setswana Stories
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Sy fix mos alles
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Hennie's Herstel
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|iQala Ngegama
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|AAA School of Advertising
|Small Voices
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega Durban
|This Is Your Sign
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Kaaps met djou
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Yaz Iflava
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|IIE-Vega
|Kusdorp KleanUp
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|The Open Window
|Bite Signs
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|Greenside Design Center
|Baie Taal Same Insini
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|The Open Window
|Peri-Peri Praat
|Student Integrated Multimedia - campaign
|University of Johannesburg
|Checkmate
Endorsed by Unesco, iPendoring continues to champion creative excellence and celebrate South Africa’s indigenous languages, ensuring their power and beauty resonate for generations to come.
