Meta to leverage AI chat data for personalised ads

Top stories
Marketing & Media
Retail
Finance
ICT
Education
Construction & Engineering
Entrepreneurship
Latest jobs
|Senior Designer
|Cape Town
|Hippocampus
|25 Sep
|Senior Account Manager
|Pretoria
|DoubleShift
|18 Sep
|Junior DTP Operator / Graphic Designer
|Paarl
|Freislich Design / Eight
|18 Sep
|Digital and Print Advertising Sales Executive
|Cape Town
|SA Decor & Design
|18 Sep
|Dynamic Client Liaison and Admin Assistant
|Cape Town
|Summit OOH Media
|16 Sep
|Junior to Mid Graphic Designer
|Durban
|Avatar.DBN
|16 Sep
|Production Executive/Production Manager
|Durban
|Avatar.DBN
|16 Sep
|Sales and Execution Sales Manager
|Johannesburg
|Ad Talent Africa
|15 Sep
|Sales and Execution Sales Manager
|KZN
|Ad Talent Africa
|15 Sep
|Social Media Manager
|Johannesburg
|MOTSEPE Advertising
|5 Aug